of 10 to 15 per cent on certain imports from March 10.’

‘He said Beijing “will step up military training and combat readiness so as to firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests”.

China has stoked alarm with increasingly aggressive moves in Asia and the Pacific – including recent live-fire drills off the Australian coast, military exercises close to Taiwan and Vietnam and confrontations with the Philippine coast guard in the South China Sea. Japan, South Korea and India have all criticised the projections of military might.’

China says it is ‘ready for war’ with America

Beijing boosts defence spending by 7.2 per cent and warns Washington that it is prepared to ‘fight until the end’

‘The US has hit China with 20 per cent tariffs in response to what the White House considers to be Chinese inaction over the flow of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, into America.

Beijing has responded by announcing plans to boost defence spending by 7.2 per cent and hit the US with reciprocal tariffs of 10 to 15 per cent on certain imports from March 10.

In combative statements online, China’s ministry of foreign affairs and US embassy warned Washington that “intimidation does not scare us” and criticised Mr Trump for linking tariffs to the fentanyl crisis.’

China tells US it is ‘ready for war’ amid defence spending and tariffs increase