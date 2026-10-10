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Well Paul - and I won’t dignify your name with Dr. - since my Sister In Law is a Dr. of Chiropracty and is consulted with by Surgeons and Physicians from throughout the world, I think that you need to re-examine your own credentials and what they really mean? Goodnight.
I know of a chiropractor in Northern California who has an almost 100% effective cure for fibromyalgia. My wife suffered from it all her life and was permanently cured in a six-month treatment program--best $10K I ever spent. And I have a few friends and acquaintances who had the same result.
One thing I can assure you of, if you were to meet and talk with him, you would recognize his true scientific mindset. That's why I was willing to shell out the big bucks.
I very much doubt that many chiropractors are as grounded in actual science as this man was. And there are probably a sizeable minority who are little more than "faith healers," and some perhaps who are explicitly so. Your skepticism is probably warranted. But this was one exception.
Then there was the great Buddy Hackett, who had this to offer: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/bcueu_T4Yhs