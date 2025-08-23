Chris Cuomo caused lots of harms and even deaths by his COVIDian Taliban actions with Lemon et al. at CNN in the PCR fake fraud non-pandemic COVID, I got ZERO respect for this charlatan Fredo, but he
‘Chris Cuomo assessed the state of the Democratic Party during an interview with Benny Johnson on his podcast, delivering a blunt conclusion: “The Democratic Party is dead.”
Cuomo said his view is shaped by family experience and a political upbringing that no longer matches what he sees from party leaders today.
“My brother’s a Democrat. I don’t know why, but he is. Uh, my father was a Democrat. I know exactly why he was, but his party doesn’t exist anymore,” Cuomo said.
“And while I had disagreements with my father about different issues, I knew what principles were guiding him.”’
___
Bill Gates’ ‘Vaccine’ Scientist Warns Covid-Vaxxed Face ‘Spectacular Wave’ of Mass Death
Frank Bergman | slaynews.com June 10, 2025 - 12:58 pm
One of the world’s leading vaccinologists is warning the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were the trigger for a looming global mass depopulation event.
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a former Gates Foundation “vaccine” scientist, warns that the human race is facing a deadly “spectacular wave of hyperacute systemic disease” that will wipe out billions of people who received mRNA injections.
Bossche reveals that Covid mRNA shots were designed with a “delay” that triggers an “evolutionary mechanism.”
He warns that the coming devastation caused by Covid injections will be “unprecedented in the history of clinical virology and underappreciated by our public health authorities.”
Bossche is sounding the alarm over a looming collapse of immunity among those who received the Covid mRNA injections.
According to Bossche, the long-term results of the “vaccines” will be a widespread global wave of turbo cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and ultimately death.
He warns that countries with the highest vaccination rates will be most impacted by the looming “wave” of death and disease.
Bossche warned that the world is heading for a serious reckoning in a new essay.
He argues that the global Covid vaccination strategy set global populations up for more serious illness in the future, triggering a mass extinction event.
However, he doesn’t call this a prophecy, noting that it’s simply biology.
At the beginning of his essay, Dr. Bossche acknowledges that his warning will mostly be “met with scorn” by the establishment.
“Many people think I’m an idiot or a conspiracy theorist,” he predicts.
“I understand that if you haven’t really dug into the complex dynamics of this immune escape pandemic, it’s almost impossible to see that my predictions are actually based on rational, scientific reasoning,” he adds.
“On the flip side, those with whom I feel aligned in terms of mindset and aware of the damage caused by this large-scale interference in population immunity often call me a ‘visionary.’
“They seem amazed by how easily they think I can ‘see the future.’
“That label, though, because calling it ‘visionary’ kind of downplays all the years of scientific insights, careful reasoning, and hard-earned knowledge behind it.”
The theory behind Bossche’s warning is that people who received Covid mRNA injections have suffered long-term damage to their immune system.
While those people may seem fine for now, they will be vulnerable to waves of disease that will emerge in the next few years.
“Disturbances in natural balance” may not immediately “transition into full-blown chaos or system breakdown,” he explains.
Bossche expects this wave of deadly disease to begin five to six years after the mass “vaccination” campaign began in early 2021.
“Without mechanisms for adaptation or resilience, there’s a very real risk that systems collapse — suddenly and irreversibly,” he writes.
“Where it is currently most obvious—at least to me—that we are running out of the ability to adapt or remain resilient is in the ongoing immune escape pandemic: after 5–6 years of increasingly disruptive influences — mainly irrational infection-control measures followed by poorly thought-out mass vaccination — the population’s immunity has largely lost its ability to effectively adapt to continued viral immune escape.”
“In this high-entropy phase of modern civilization, further viral evolution in highly C-19 vaccinated populations is the most likely factor to trigger societal collapse,” he adds.
“This non-linear collapse would likely prevent the breakdown of other already-strained systems.
“This might be the only positive element in an otherwise bleak scenario.”
He also notes that deaths, chronic illness, and injuries have already surged among vaccinated populations.
However, he suggests the excess death rates already seen are only the tip of the iceberg of what is to come.
“Beyond the well-documented direct side effects of the mRNA-based ‘vaccine’ injections, highly vaccinated C-19 populations are now increasingly witnessing excess mortality due to vaccine-associated immune dysregulation,” he notes.
Governments, pharmaceutical companies, and health officials “have orchestrated a large-scale gain-of-function experiment on the human species, leading to convergent evolution of dramatic immune dysregulation and catastrophic viral immune escape,” the top scientist adds.
He concludes by warning that “there is little immune buffer capacity left to delay a spectacular wave of hyperacute systemic disease in highly C-19 vaccinated populations.”
He also adds that the threat to the mRNA-vaccinated masses “may be relatively harmless to the unvaccinated population.”
Dr. Bossche has been speaking out to warn the public about the injections for some time now, as Slay News previously reported.
The top scientist issued a similar warning during an interview with vaccine expert and investigator Steve Kirsch.
Similarly, he warned the public that a “wave” of “unprecedented deaths” is looming for those who received Covid mRNA injections.
Bossche declared that a coming “wave of morbidity” and “mortality” will wipe out the Covid-vaccinated.
The Bill Gates insider warned that population numbers worldwide will soon experience a “completely unprecedented” plunge.
Bossche predicts that “up to 30-40%” of the general public will soon die “in highly vaccinated countries.”
He also notes that Covid is impossible to tackle with mRNA injections because it will always continue to mutate.
“The mutations are no longer restricted to spike protein, which indicates enhanced activity of CTLs (cytotoxic T cells) to diminish viral infectiousness,” Bossche explained to Kirsch.
“And that CTL activity is responsible for the decline of T cells that in fact boost the neutralizing antibodies that prevent virulence.”
For this same reason, Bossche has previously warned that it was a mistake to roll out a vaccine for public use in the middle of a pandemic.
The vaccinologist notes that vaccinating large portions of the public will only make viruses stronger, rather than defeating them.
Bossche explained that waves of serious illness are increasing in developed, highly vaccinated countries.
“Ultimately, this evolution would inevitably lead to the emergence of a highly virulent variant that would cause waves of hospitalizations and severe disease in highly vaccinated countries – of course, always the same, only in highly vaccinated countries,” Bossche stressed.
The expert then warned that these highly vaccinated countries will soon see “unprecedented” numbers of deaths.
“In my humble opinion, what we will see is something completely, completely unprecedented in terms of the magnitude of the wave of morbidity and unfortunately mortality that we will see,” he said.
Kirsch asked Bossche for specifics about what this “completely unprecedented” future phenomenon would entail.
He responded by predicting that over one-third of all people will die as a direct result of the Covid mRNA injection rollout.
“In some of the highly vaccinated populations … I would not be surprised that we will be dealing with serious decimation of the population, in some populations, maybe up to 30 or 40 percent,” Bossche commented.
n addition, Bossche previously warned the public during a separate interview that a “massive tsunami” of “chaos” and “death” is about to decimate the global Covid mRNA-vaccinated population.
As Slay News reported, Bossche warned that a “huge, huge wave” of illness and deaths among those vaccinated for Covid is now “imminent.”
The top scientist says this “massive tsunami” will collapse hospitals and cause financial, economic, and social “chaos.”
“What I am predicting is a massive, massive tsunami” of illness and death among highly vaccinated populations with compromised immune systems, Bossche said.
“You will see what will happen, for example, in the next coming weeks…is more and more cases of more serious long Covid…
“They will start to replace the surge of the cancers…now we have a more chronic phase.
“It will end with a hyper-acute phase, a huge, huge wave…
“I’ve been studying this now for four years.
“I know what I’m talking about,” Bossche asserted.
“The thing I want your audience to understand, what we will be facing in the hyper-acute Covid crisis that is imminent, is that we will have to build a completely new world…” Bossche continues.
“It is very very clear that when this starts, our hospitals will collapse.
“And that means the chaos in all kinds of layers of society — financial, economic, social, you name it — will be complete.”
“This will be something that will be reported in history for many, many generations to come,” he noted.
