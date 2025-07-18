President medical exam for swelling in legs, hand bruising...



CVI causes damage to the valves, and the result is leg swelling and blood pools in the legs. One can get swelling or ulcers. The reality is the blood in lower limbs have a harder time in getting back to the heart. Impacts 1 in 20 adults (older folk). Because the blood pools in lower legs, the pressure increases there, and the smallest of blood vessels (capillaries) bust. Skin may become red-brown in that area. POTUS Trump is likely impacted this way, and it is way common among many of us as we age.

I am sharing this as a PSA given seems POTUS Trump has this, and it is not unusual.

‘These burst capillaries can cause:

Tissue inflammation in that area.

Tissue damage.

Venous stasis ulcers. These are open sores on your skin’s surface.

‘President Trump underwent medical testing for “mild swelling” in his legs and bruising on his hand, which revealed a vein condition that is common in people over the age of 70, the White House said Thursday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a note from Trump’s physician during a press briefing that detailed the exam. Trump underwent ultrasounds and a “comprehensive exam” that included a diagnostic vascular study.’

The exam found Trump, 79, has chronic venous insufficiency. The condition happens when an individual’s leg veins struggle to pump blood back to the heart, causing blood to pool, according to the Cleveland Clinic.’

