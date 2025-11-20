before COVID-19.’

‘Over the course of the investigation, I have obtained information that leads me to believe the Intelligence Community is in possession of records critical to the Committee’s ongoing inquiry. For example, in a September 2015 email, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contacted Dr. Ralph Baric, a scientist who collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), to discuss a “possible project” relating to “[c]oronavirus evolution and possible natural human adaptation.”3 On January 23, 2020, Dr. Baric was asked by “the Sponsor” to give a presentation on the “current Coronavirus situation” at a “B Group” meeting the following week.4 “B Group” appears to be a reference to the ODNI’s’…

Rand Paul seeks all records from:

‘All records since January 1, 2012, referring or relating to any of the following individuals: Ralph Baric, Toni Baric, Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, Cliff Lane, David Morens, Gray Handley, Ping Chen, Dennis Carroll, Peter Daszak, Aleksei Chmura, Bob Garry, Linfa Wang, Jeremy Farrar, Vincent Munster, or Ian Lipkin. 3. All emails, including any attachments, sent or received between January 1, 2012, and October 30, 2025, of any ODNI employee, ODNI contractor, or individual detailed to ODNI by another federal agency, referring or relating to any of the following: a. COVID-19 origins b. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) c. Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS) d. Zhengli Shi e. Ben Hu f. Yusen Zhou g. EcoHealth Alliance h. The National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center (NBACC) i. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Integrated Research Facility (IRF) at Fort Detrick j. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rocky Mountain Laboratory (RML) k. gain-of-function research (GOF) l. biological dual use research of concern (DURC)’

CIA Quietly Consulted Ralph Baric on Coronavirus Engineering Years Before COVID: Letter from Sen. Paul to DNI Gabbard

Start here:

“A new document released by U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) confirms the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) were consulting Ralph Baric about coronavirus engineering years before COVID-19.

Baric personally briefed U.S. intelligence officials in January 2020 that the virus “could have come from a lab, possibly after some engineering,” including a possible accidental release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

It’s written directly into the letter released by Senator Paul on October 30, 2025.

A Hidden 2015 CIA–Baric Meeting on Coronavirus ‘Evolution and Human Adaptation’

The documents show that in September 2015, the CIA—through an ODNI-facilitated contact—reached out to Baric for a classified discussion on coronavirus manipulation and adaptation to humans. The PDF states: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contacted Dr. Ralph Baric… to discuss a “possible project” relating to “[c]oronavirus evolution and possible natural human adaptation.” This one sentence could destroy a decade of denial. Not only was Baric a collaborator of the Wuhan Institute of Virology—he was already advising the U.S. intelligence community on coronavirus evolution five years before the outbreak attributed to Wuhan. And the communication did not originate from academia. It was CIA-affiliated.

Baric Was an Intelligence Advisor—Meeting With ODNI Four Times a Year

The document confirms Baric was not an isolated consultant. He was part of ODNI’s Biological Sciences Experts Group (BSEG)—a select circle of scientific advisors who brief U.S. intelligence on biological threats. The letter states that on January 23, 2020, Baric was asked by “the Sponsor” to give a briefing to “B Group”—a reference to the BSEG. Just six days later, he delivered it. And what he told them matters.

January 2020: Baric Told U.S. Intelligence the Virus May Have Come From a Lab

On January 29, 2020, Baric emailed ODNI a PowerPoint presentation titled “Origins.”

Rand Paul’s Letter Reveals the Scope of What Intelligence Has Been Hiding

In the letter addressed to DNI Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Paul invokes his committee’s jurisdiction to request all records related to:

Baric

Fauci

Collins

Morens

Daszak

Linfa Wang

Jeremy Farrar

Ian Lipkin

Fort Detrick IRF

NIH Rocky Mountain Labs

Gain-of-function research (GOF)

Dual-use research of concern (DURC)

The DEFUSE proposal

DARPA PREEMPT

USAID PREDICT

And all intelligence assessments related to COVID-19 origins here

This is the entire architecture of the U.S. biodefense system—and every individual who shaped the official COVID-19 narrative.

The Most Damning Line in the Document

Beyond the meetings, the briefings, and the intel connections, this line stands above all else:

Why Baric Is the Central Figure

The document centers on Baric for a reason.

invented the reverse-genetics system used by the Wuhan lab,

collaborated with Shi Zhengli on chimeric SARS-like viruses

trained WIV scientists,

helped create humanized mice for testing,

applied for the DEFUSE grant involving engineered cleavage sites,

communicated repeatedly with ODNI and CIA,

and delivered the January 2020 “Origins” briefing acknowledging a possible lab accident.

It is impossible to understand COVID-19 without understanding Baric’s precise role.

Bottom Line

The document released by Sen. Rand Paul confirms three explosive facts:

The CIA and ODNI consulted Baric in 2015 about coronavirus engineering and human adaptation. Baric formally advised U.S. intelligence in January 2020 that COVID-19 could have emerged from a lab—including accidental release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Intelligence Community still holds undisclosed records related to Baric, Fauci, Collins, Daszak, DARPA, and the Wuhan lab—and Congress is demanding them.

This is no longer a debate about “misinformation.””

___

