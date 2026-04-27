it is time!

You POTUS Trump and FLOTUS Melania could have been killed as well as other senior people and the carpet bagger botoxed looksmaxxing hideous crew in attendance…you know the Palm Beach folk, those insiders…catastrophically…and so you must fire Patel who clearly showed he knows NOT what to do but party and he is a clear KEYSTONE wanna be FBI agent…Patel is as loony as Mike ‘Oleander’ Lindell, just he heads the FBI…what a catastrophe…and the misguided Wiles…these people failed you, failed us! Failed FLOTUS! The fucked up royally and the question is…why? How?

Before I go on….do not forget, not even this shooting will derail us for accountability on the rampant pedophilia that pervades the US government and the Palm Beach crew…

No one met with Jeffrey Epstein, none of those rich elite prominent men DID NOT know he was fucking little girls (many Jewish I might add and I am trying to study this so bear with me for we know if idiosyncratic or a real troubling issue), these men (and women) were not unaware he was into sodomy, pedophilia, fucking young girls…so who also fucked little girls secured for them by Epstein?

We now know that ‘Lutnick and Epstein were in business together, Epstein files show’

That is Trump’s Commerce Secretary Lutnick above with Epstein discussing sea-shells and the beautiful white corralled sand…of the island…they were not discussing fucking little girls. Do not assume that please.

Back to the WHCD shots fired:

It is clear now as dust settles and questions emerge, that the Trump administration, Trump’s own orbit, his own government in charge of these matters, provided and furnished a much lower level of security for the White House correspondents’ dinner (WHCD) than it has for other such gatherings especially with high-ranking officials, even though the President and many of his Cabinet members were in attendance. Senior officials familiar with the plan now say so. Thus how come?

I think POTUS Trump and FLOTUS and some in cabinet were being set up and exposed deliberately to risk by persons in Trump administration. Why? What did they know about the night or shooter? The risk? How come? This is a huge failure and reveals massive gaps and weaknesses in security. How come?

Fist, I do not think this was an assassination attempt in the classic sense, for the person did not get anywhere close to our great POTUS! Thank God! I do not think he intended to kill POTUS but let us not get ahead of our skis. Let us wait. For further intel.

But clearly the security failed, while in some sense, it worked!

But there are clear gaps and I fear someone, some people, some entity INSIDE Trump’s administration, in his orbit, somewhere, someone, is trying to kill him! I think the enemy is ‘within’ and I think it has to do with powerful forces he does not even understand…he did not understand how he was being used in the wrongful bombing of Iran…I think as he tries to pull away (take an exit off-ramp and end the bombing) from the Iran bombing fiasco and the clusterfuck of a mess he has made globally and in USA and damage to our military by listening to the drunkard Hegseth et al., there are forces who would not let him go and would go as far as killing him.

Just look at the disaster across the Middle East whereby Iran has hit and damaged our US bases (and FOX News et al. would lie and lie and misguide the population and not tell the truth) and made them inoperable, destroying major high-tech planes, almost irreplaceable…E-3…with clearly precision bombing when the drunkard Hegseth told us repeatedly that Iran has no ability and were wiped out…I argue not so, the moment they hit our INVISIBLE F-35 with the stealth technology made me realize the tax-payer was sold lies by Lockheed Martin etc. that the stealth really IS NOT stealth…(Lockheed needs to be dragged into congress by the stones and raked over the coals and people jailed for this)…

Bigger forces than he, POTUS Trump! I am fearful for our great POTUS that bigger forces than he are at play. Trying to hurt him. This shooter was a patsy. baby…who on global stage would want our POTUS killed? To advance their agenda? To ensure their intent if he was wobbly? Waffling on them? Who? What? Why? What is the issue?

Can you opine? Your view?

Again, lots we do not know and we must await. This is still developing and I would ignorant to pretend to know.

Thank God for our FBI agents, the SS, and our LW enforcement police, huge praise to them! May the Lord cover them with mercy and favor and grace, as well as POTUS Trump!

Fire Patel (clearly a drinking problem, a lightweight, inept, deer in the headlights looks, dufus as head of FBI) for it is the career hard working rank and file FBI officers and agents I admire, there are some really good people among them, nation loving and people who do the work…the hard work and often get smeared and slandered, along with our great law enforcement, and Secret Service (SS) hobbled as it was under Biden et al…your loyalty ass kissing prostrate ass in the air test for a job in your cabinet POTUS Trump like the RFK Jr.’s of this world has failed and already you had to boot/move Mile-High sex jets DHS bed girl Noem, her lover the kick back bag man money under the table lover Corey Lewandowski, the idiot Matt Waltz, the insanely inept Pom Pom girl Pam Bambi aka Bondi as AG, the corrupted Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer…now it is time to boot drunkard Patel and while at it remove drunkard sexual predator whiskey Tango Pete Hegseth…out! and The Outlaw Wales, out!

I argue Trump is at risk and I call on the SS, the FBI, law enforcement and all his internal security to tighten up, protect him, FLOTUS…