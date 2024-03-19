‘The next spot on the list of the wealthiest cities in America takes us back across the country to the East Coast and McLean, Virginia. This suburb of Washington, D.C. is one of the most exclusive cities in the country with a steep median household income, high property values, and a lot of good-paying jobs. As Consumers Advocate notes, McLean, Virginia is home to politicians, executives, and diplomats alike.

McLean is located in Virginia’s Fairfax County, which is renowned for its school system, notes Veranda. McLean sits just across the Potomac River from Potomac, Maryland, another extremely affluent and wealthy city. McLean is also just on the outskirts of the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. All of these factors dictate some of the highest home values in the nation at an average of over $1 million.’