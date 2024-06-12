Clandestine’s Newsletter | Substack

‘Trump has received lots of criticism for his handling of Covid and unwillingness to fire Fauci, but what exactly could he have done?

At the time, the public and MSM literally worshipped Fauci like a god.

Flashback to Reuters report from 10/06/2020:

If Trump fired the senior most US Health Official, during a pandemic, the Dems/MSM would have lost their minds, and it would have severely negatively impacted Trump’s support, just months out from the 2020 election.

Many of Trump’s critics have forgotten just how tense it was back in the summer of 2020. If Trump fired Fauci during that time, the Left would have endless headlines/narratives to blame Trump for the million+ “deaths” of US citizens, and he would have lost reelection for sure.

The Deep State had Trump cornered. He was unable to remove anyone like Fauci or Collins during this period due to optics. It was truly a genius plan on their part.

And then we look at masks, lockdowns, and vaccines. Trump was notoriously anti-mask and received loads of hate from the media for it, he was anti-lockdown and left it up to the States, and he was vehemently anti-vaccine mandate. Trump was all about individual choice the entire time, and never wanted to force anything on anyone.

As for vaccine production, what was Trump supposed to do? Trump is a savvy business man and diplomat, but he is not a doctor or scientist. How was Trump, or anyone in his administration, supposed to know better than the highest ranking officials in the US and global health organizations? How are they supposed to know if the vaccines are good or not?

They had no choice but to trust their health officials. Is it Trump’s fault that the WHO, CDC, NIH, USAID, etc., are all corrupt?

The majority of the world didn’t even know these entities were corrupt until AFTER Covid ended and their lies became apparent. Was Trump supposed to arrest all the corrupt actors of these health organizations, while the public are locked down and severely brainwashed to worship these health organizations? It would have been absolute chaos.

In retrospect, Trump fared very well given the predicament he was in. He was trying to navigate the many layers of this global psyop campaign, in additional to nationwide Soros-funded BLM riots, all while trying to win reelection, immediately after he just got done fending off the 3 year “Russian collusion” psyop…

The blanket criticisms of Trump’s handling of Covid are short-sighted and lack nuance.’

CLANDESTINE

I was inspired by David Sacks’ piece and decided to do my own version. I encourage others to do the same.

I am a Right-leaning Libertarian, and I am an avid supporter of Donald J. Trump. We don't agree on everything, but here are my Top Five reasons why I am voting for Trump in 2024.

1. Human-Trafficking/Epstein

Trump dedicated his first administration to stopping the global human-trafficking trade, and signed multiple Executive Orders to combat the most heinous of all human acts. Trump signed EO 13776 on February 9th, 2017, which was aimed at disbanding "transnational criminal organizations" engaged in human trafficking. This led to taking out Epstein's international child-trafficking ring and the seizing of the infamous island.

Less than 3 weeks after being inaugurated, Trump was already after Epstein and international human-trafficking. It was one of the first things Trump did as POTUS, yet MSM gave Trump ZERO positive coverage, and those of us who even pointed it out were called "conspiracy theorists".

The Left cry all the time about slavery prior to 1863, but they do not care about the slavery that is goin on in today's world, and in this country. They don't care about the millions of unfortunate women and children that are sold into sex-slavery every year. They don't care about the humanitarian crisis at the border and the human-trafficking corridor. They don't care that the US are one of, if not the largest, consumers of child-trafficking on Earth...

The Dems not only don't care about it, they actively try to suppress this dark reality, and demonize Trump and his supporters for even bringing it up, which is absolutely INSANE. The Left threw a massive fit over "Sound of Freedom" and they promote normalizing "minor attracted persons", also known as pedophiles. This one topic is enough for Trump to get my support and should be for every single human on Earth, without any exception. This should not be a partisan issue, and the fact that it's even a discussion, is beyond disturbing.

2. Education/2SLGBTQIA+

Trump has vowed to get rid of the Department of Education, which myself and most Libertarians believe is a plague on American civilization. Our public schools are indoctrination centers that do not teach our children to be productive members of society. They are brainwashed to be subservient to "The Party", and are programmed to support insane woke Left-wing causes. They are brainwashing factories, designed to produce Democrat voters.

Public schools, along with Hollywood/MSM, are force-feeding the children to normalize this 2SLGBTQIA+ gender insanity. These DNC-controlled entities are DESTROYING the minds of the children, sexualizing them at insanely early ages, and the Left have fully endorsed this anti-scientific madness, encouraging children to mutilate themselves and alter their hormonal state in order to fit in with the group.

The fact that this is even a debate, shows how far the Left have gone off the rails, and confirms we need sanity back in control of this country. I believe we should privatize all education, because the State have proven they will abuse this responsibility for political gain, at the expense of the children...

Trump has promised to end this lunacy, while the Biden regime and the Left have quadrupled down on sexualizing and installing the woke mind virus on our children.

3. Prevention of WW3

Trump has been loudly declaring that he will "prevent WW3", that he will end the Ukraine war in 24 hours, and that he will stop all the foreign wars.

Trump is easily the most peaceful US President in my lifetime, and he has great diplomatic relations and mutual respect with Putin, Xi, Bin Salman, and many of the other prominent world leaders. He signed a nuclear treaty with North Korea, pulled us out of the "forever wars", and promoted peaceful relations around the world.

Meanwhile, the Biden regime are spearheading proxy wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, the Red Sea, and soon to be Taiwan. Russia are now declaring the US an enemy and starting to directly arm our enemies with weapons due to the US proxy control of Ukraine. Russia and China are accusing the US of making biological weapons... Biden has us on a collision course with full-scale WW3, potentially nuclear war, with another "pandemic" around the corner.

This one shouldn't be a debate either. Trump wants to stop global war and mass destruction, and Biden's handlers are waging war across the planet and plan to send young Americans to die for their geopolitical agenda.

4. Massive Overhaul of DOJ/FBI

Trump has vowed to cleanse the Intelligence Community of all Deep State actors and corrupt bureaucrats.

Myself, and millions of other Americans, demand to see mass accountability for the countless crimes of our ruling class, and Trump is undoubtedly the candidate most likely to accomplish this. With the recent lawfare waged against Trump, a dangerous precedent has been established, but it has opened the door for reciprocity and retribution. Trump recently stated that he "might have no choice" but to lock up the people who waged a treasonous coup against him. I have no way of guaranteeing that Trump will actually pull it off, but he is our best chance at actually draining the swamp, and the environment is more conducive for success given the changes in public perception, thanks to the changes in the media/information landscape, most notably free speech on X.

5. The Witch Hunt

The Witch Hunt has been going on even since before Trump came down the escalator in 2015. Whether it be the Mueller investigation, Stormy Daniels, kids in cages, impeachment, Kavanagh, Charlottesville, Covid, BLM, lawfare, MSM smear campaigns, and all the hoaxes in between; all of it was part of one giant conspiracy to "get Trump" at all costs.

The Deep State allocate so many resources to stopping Trump, it would indicate that they have reason to believe he is a significant threat to their power, otherwise they would not have need to stop him. The enemy tell you who they fear with their actions, and it is quite apparent that they fear Trump more than anyone else.

If we are judging Trump by his enemies, he makes all the right people uncomfortable. Establishment Dems and GOP hate Trump's guts, and have been trying to impede his progress since day one. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

Conclusion:

The Biden regime are initiating WW3, brainwashing the planet, politically weaponizing the justice system, releasing biological weapons, and they are after the children... but Trump is standing in their way. You can have your doubts on whether or not Trump will accomplish what he claims, but you cannot deny that he is at least stepping up to the plate and taking on the Deep State, while facing unprecedented resistance.

Trump has had my support for eight years, and will be getting my vote again in 2024, because I believe he poses the greatest threat to the corruption and evil that plagues this world.’