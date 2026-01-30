Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2m

him and that moron Chris Cuomo Fredo did a lot of damage on CNN shilling the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. vaccine and caused deaths, they did...and attacked and doxxed and hurt many who were against the vaccine...people like him and that nutcase Dr. Wen...between FOX and CNN, many lives were lost for the moronic unscientific inept stupid tv doctor talking heads...

Reply
Share
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
15mEdited

Don Lemon ---- meh ... shrug ... who cares. Lemon is small potatoes, a blowhard, a nothing.

I'll be *VERY* impressed if the DOJ takes out a *REAL* Fat Rat criminal, like arguably the biggest financial terrorists walking the planet (find him in Manhattan, heading a large bank).

Anyone wanna wager against me that that will ***NEVER**** happen? I'll give you good odds.

Again, our government's # 1 priority is to protect and assist the Fat Rats, NOT to take them out. In that job, Trump & Gang are earning their keep in spades!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture