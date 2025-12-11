In not recommending it anymore, will people like Redfield give back all the shill money and how will people like he and Malone compensate those who got harmed and died due to their fuck talk back then to take the vaccine? How?

‘6-foot social distancing rule scam’ man now telling us children should have not gotten the mRNA vaccine…I wonder if this blockhead read my papers 4 years ago? This guy is a con.

Dear Pfizer: Leave the ​​Children Alone ⋆ Brownstone Institute Paul Elias Alexander

Redfield also said he does not think there was ever a reason for children to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, given that most children suffered no or limited symptoms from COVID-19 and data indicated the vaccines did not prevent infection or transmission.

As a senior, though, the doctor still gets vaccinated on a regular basis.

“I have been vaccinated myself, eight times. The COVID vaccine has one of the biggest challenges. It doesn’t last,” he said. “So I get vaccinated every six months—but with the protein vaccine—because I’m still at risk. I’m at risk for hospitalization and death if I get COVID.”

