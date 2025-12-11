Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
1h

The man lacked integrity and courage when it mattered. When it would have made a significant difference in public health policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gary0072's avatar
Gary0072
23m

Redfield knew 4 years ago. Don't ask me how I know he knew. He knew.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture