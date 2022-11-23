So CPSO in Ontario, Canada, that band of pusillanimous malfeasants, hiding, decimated healthcare in Ontario with denial of early treatment and fraud COVID vaccine, wants you to be put on psychiatric medications if you wish to exercise your bodily autonomy? I say fu*k the CPSO.

93 Canadian doctors are dead after taking the vaccine? This is monstrous.

SOURCE:

Dr. William Makis

https://rumble.com/v1vbzju-dr.-william-makis-93-dead-doctors-after-vaccine-rollout.html?mref=6zof&mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Laura-Lynn+Tyler+Thompson&ep=1

Now to the CPSO:

The CPSO is a raving band of lunatics! What can I say? Now they say give the person medications who does not want the vaccine. How do I address this insane memo (below) from CPSO to medical doctors when each line is a fraud and lie, lies that cannot be supported by any data of science. Let me tackle a couple of them and leave reading this to you and mind you, please take your heart medication prior to reading this short memo. It defies sanity.

SOURCE:

https://www.cpso.on.ca/en/Physicians/Your-Practice/Physician-Advisory-Services/COVID-19-FAQs-for-Physicians?fbclid=IwAR3Uo8Apg4kuts26kfrt1KfjV_GDxq55nrnwBXebmlVxXrKYglcOxHeaanU

From the CPSO to all Ontario practicing medical doctors (read the memo below but let me first point out some stunning remarks):

i)'Generally speaking, there are very few acceptable medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccination (examples include an allergist/immunologist-confirmed severe allergy or anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components that cannot be mitigated, or a diagnosed episode of myocarditis/pericarditis after receipt of an mRNA vaccine).’

Just look at the first paragraph to understand the insanity of CPSO and this memo to doctors. You have to take the vaccine and react almost to your death and get myocarditis or go into shock for you then to get a medical exemption. Do you get that? Does it make sense?

ii)'Given the rarity of these exceptions, and in light of the fact that vaccines have been proven to be both safe and effective,’

Take a look at this statement which all aspects are meant to deceive the doctor. It is not that it is rare, it is that the vaccine is increasing the risk and we have clear data to show the risk from the COVID shot for myocarditis is greater and when we felt it was a tremendous risk for young males, now we have data from Switzerland to show females, young girls are at equal if not greater risk. Moreover, there is no study to date, none, not one that shows the vaccine is safe and effective. No study ever looked at that. The CPSO and medical doctors know this. The experience in their patients show them this in terms of the harms and deaths that have accumulated, that so many doctors in Canada have died post shot tells them this. There is clear evidence that this shot is dangerous and kills yet the CPSO writes this drivel and absurdity, and Canadian doctors will stay as silent sheep and not stand together and say ‘tis madness must end’. The issue always is, follow the $. Who got what and how much. Money may not be direct cash. Money comes in all forms today, direct and indirect.

iii)'For example, for extreme fear of needles (trypanophobia) or other cases of serious concern, responsible use of prescription medications and/or referral to psychotherapy may be available options. Overall, physicians have a responsibility to allow their patients to be properly informed about vaccines and not have those anxieties empowered by an exemption.’

Now look at this statement. It appears that the CPSO is directing medical doctors to medicalize their patients and give them drugs so as to drug them into compliance. Moreover, it appears the CPSO is suggesting that when a patient seeks an exemption, it is likely that they have some mental or emotional dysregulation and so it will be useful to refer to a psychologist or even psychiatrist. Is the CPSO for real? And the CPSO is concerned that patients will be emboldened and empowered by an exemption. So let me get this straight. A patient, because of the risks posed by the shot to them, based on their assessment, based on their own risk situation, seeks an exemption, and a bunch of unelected faceless incompetent technocrats in some hidden office, via the person’s doctor, does not want you to be emboldened.

To really understand the psychopathy and derangement of the morons on the CPSO, read the memo to doctors and the real issue is that doctors in Ontario, to collect their salary and continue the carnage, will just go along and hide behind ‘oh, I am just following rules by the CPSO’. Yet these miscreant doctors know how to strike for more money and demand more benefits but will not band together and stand up for the health and safety of people today.

Actual memo to all doctors in Ontario:

‘Patients are asking me to write notes supporting a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccines — what do I need to know?

Patients may ask you to write notes or complete forms exempting them from getting vaccinated. If you are asked by your patient to provide information supporting a medical exemption from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, your patient must have a legitimate medical condition that would warrant an exemption.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), the Ministry of Health, and some public health units have provided guidance regarding contraindications for COVID-19 vaccines. The Ministry of Health has also provided guidance about medical exemptions in the Medical Exemptions to COVID-19 Vaccination document, and guidance for specific allergy populations in the COVID-19 Vaccination: Allergy Form document.

Generally speaking, there are very few acceptable medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccination (examples include an allergist/immunologist-confirmed severe allergy or anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components that cannot be mitigated, or a diagnosed episode of myocarditis/pericarditis after receipt of an mRNA vaccine).

Given the rarity of these exceptions, and in light of the fact that vaccines have been proven to be both safe and effective, any notes written for patients who qualify for a medical exemption need to clearly specify:

the reason they cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19 (i.e., document clear medical information that supports the exemption); and

the effective time period for the medical reason (i.e., permanent or time-limited).

While physicians are generally required to complete third party medical reports for patients when requested, the circumstances of the pandemic support physicians declining to write notes or complete forms when the patient making the request does not have a medical condition that warrants an exemption. If you find yourself in this situation, clearly and sensitively explain to your patient that you cannot provide them with a note or form, along with the reasons why.

It is also important that physicians work with their patients to manage anxieties related to the vaccine and not enable avoidance behaviour. For example, for extreme fear of needles (trypanophobia) or other cases of serious concern, responsible use of prescription medications and/or referral to psychotherapy may be available options. Overall, physicians have a responsibility to allow their patients to be properly informed about vaccines and not have those anxieties empowered by an exemption.’

I give praise to ‘The Vigilant Fox’ for a similar piece: