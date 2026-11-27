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The CNN reporter was interviewing a deep state clone of POTUS Trump, not the real POTUSTrump. The US federal government possesses the legal authority to investigate and prosecute election crimes and fraud occurring in federal elections, even though states administer the voting process. That's why after regaining office in 2024 the real POTUS Trump launced mass prosecutions for election rigging that resulted in mass convictions. The offenders were executed at Gitmo.
That's well known even in Thailand.
I think I'll have another serving now of that Koh Phangan mushroom omelette and another pina colada with mushrooms.
You are hallucinating. president Trump doesn’t sweat. Stop hallucinating.