Support Colpo…this is a good stack, well written….more to come I hear! This stack by Colpo is beautifully written, well sourced and very credible for most if not all is already in the open.

This writer has basically written what I and others have been saying 3 years now, this man is a fraud con artist yet above that, he is destructive to good people in the movement and moves to hurt them, even get them finished…I mean potentially life ended…he doxes you, revealed details so his whack freak followers can act…he knows what he is doing…he is very dangerous….to anyone who disagrees with him…

he does it by leaking photos, names, locations, details in media so his whacko deranged supporters can come after you and harm you…read what Colpo says…read about Malone’s threats to Kariko…

as long as you question him about his deadly mRNA technology, you are marked for destruction by him and his lackies. He uses media to do it…

and what is stupefying is that we have Freedom Fighter doctors (see ICS list of speakers you will find some masquerading) who run behind him for donor money…shoutouts…they have no shame…you even have the Freedom Fighter media did same, sold out to him for interviews and money…he owns them…thats why they are silent…they should be ashamed and disbanded…all of them…no credibility…

this substack writer Colpo has said what I have for years now…issue is he near killed Breggins and he knew he was moving to finish them with a DOA 25 million $ lawsuit yet this IMO sociopath, has no conscience when it comes to your money, he just gots to have it…

Start Colpo here and this document really is a legal document by Colpo, he did the work for you…, people reading should print and keep in case Malone sues you…you never know…ha ha ha…use this as basis to defend you and respond and call me…I will tell you how to handle the little one…

Begin here:

‘Is Robert Malone a Narcissist With a Pathological Victim-Mentality? According to His Own Criteria, Yes. (substack.com)

"Narcissistic projection is a psychological defense mechanism that allows a narcissistic individual to avoid acknowledging their flaws and to protect their grandiose self by projecting their shortcomings onto others." From "What Is Narcissistic Projection And How Do Narcissists Use It?" - Anna Drescher BSc, MSc, SimplyPsychology.org

Robert W Malone is the guy who reminds us at every juncture he is the inventor of mRNA ‘vaccines,’ even though it’s not true. Logically writer Ernie Piper even got Malone to grudgingly admit this in a 2021 interview. “I didn't invent these vaccines,” he told Piper. “I invented the vaccine platform and the concept. I did not invent these specific vaccines.”

After making this admission, Malone went right back to claiming he is the inventor of mRNA ‘vaccines.’

Malone is also the guy who really pushed the boundaries of credulity when he claimed he’d willingly received two shots of the Moderna vaxxxine in 2021.

This is the same guy who in March 2020 posted a preprint at ResearchGate warning previous Sars-Cov-1 vaccine attempts had failed due to antibody-dependent enhancement in animal models, and that "it is reasonable to hypothesize a similar ADE risk for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine efforts unless they specifically target domains which will block virus-immune cell fusion."

"Safety testing of COVID-19 S protein-based B cell vaccines in animal models is strongly encouraged prior to clinical trials to reduce risk of ADE upon virus exposure," wrote Malone and co-author Darrell Ricke. (Bold emphasis added).

Malone knew full well the technology - be it mRNA, viral vector, etc - wasn’t there yet. He and his co-author strongly encouraged animal experimentation before anyone gave any ‘novel’ Sars-Cov-2 vaccines to humans in clinical trials.

A quick search on PubMed confirms this paper was never published. As Peter and Ginger Breggin have pointed out, as Malone became famous he never mentioned this study in any of his interviews.

On the January 2022 Joe Rogan Podcast that introduced Malone to millions of new viewers, Joe himself brought up the issue of ADE. The duo discussed it without Malone ever mentioning he had written and posted a paper about it, warning against prematurely testing the new vaccines on humans.

At a May 20, 2022 conference in the UK, Malone told the crowd, “I know intimately, at the bench, year after year after year, with multiple different technologies, these technologies are not capable of the task that is being asserted.”

Malone’s namesake website is also quite adamant that the toxicity issues he observed with mRNA’s ‘carrier’ lipid nanoparticles “were never resolved.”

In other words, Malone knew all along that the technology was not fit for human use.

Malone had plenty of time to warn the world about all this, but did not speak out about mRNA ‘vaccines’ until June 18, 2021, when he appeared alongside documented liar Steve Kirsch on Brett Weinstein’s Darkhorse Podcast.

Given his standing as a pioneer mRNA researcher, Malone could possibly have saved millions of lives had he said something sooner. Instead, he waited until mid-June 2021, when the vaccine rollout was already in full swing and the death count on adverse event databases had already skyrocketed.

Not only are we expected to ignore Malone’s mysterious silence, we are also expected to believe the patently absurd claim that he received two shots of the same technology he knew all along was deeply flawed.

It’s a claim so ridiculous that Malone has quietly dropped it from his website and interview spiels, but it’s there on the record.

A Victim-Mentality Narcissist Pontificates About Victim-Mentality Narcissists

Malone recently posted a lengthy article titled "On-Line Narcissistic Self-Victimization," in which he rails against "narcissism" and "the odd emergent obsession with victimhood and self-victimization which has also become a dominant western cultural theme."

!

Those who know anything of substance about Malone are either rolling their eyes or laughing out loud right now, but let us continue.

The timing of Malone's article is most interesting. It comes shortly after I began calling him and his shonky buddy Steve Kirsch out, and it appeared the very same day I posted my first article specifically about Malone.

When I think of Malone and the way he bullies and intimidates others, a famous four letter colloquialism especially popular in Australia comes to mind. I won't repeat it here; instead, I'll set out to educate his unthinking admirers as to why Malone himself is a textbook classic case study in narcissistic victim-mentality disorder.

Robert “Oh Woe Is Me” Malone

In my last article, I linked to a letter by Jill Malone that angrily railed about the abuse allegedly suffered by her husband at the hands of one Dr Inder Verma. This alleged abuse took place in the late 1980s, when Malone performed his thesis work on gene transfer under Verma at UCSD and the Salk Institute.

To listen to Jill, you’d think Malone was repeatedly tortured, cigarette-burned and butt-bombed by Verma. "In our 45 years together," Jill claims, "I have never witnessed anywhere the level of abuse that Robert endured. I can’t describe how much Dr. Verma’s abuse affected Robert."

She even claims a UCSD mental health professional "told Robert that his (PTSD) levels were the same as someone coming back from Vietnam."

Malone himself told Atlantic reporter Tom Bartlett that what happened to him was “intellectual rape.”

So what exactly was this horrific abuse?

Well, Verma allegedly carried on like an overbearing dick, encouraged an aggressive level of competition between his underlings, and threatened to destroy Malone's career if he didn’t comply with Verma's demands to "include him on patent disclosures, etc."

Doesn’t sound like the nicest guy to work with, but claiming that the experience left Malone - then a grown man nearing 30 - with Vietnam-levels of PTSD sounds a wee bit melodramatic.

Malone does not claim to have been physically harassed by Verma, unlike Monica Zoppè (now a molecular and cell biologist), Pamela Mellon (neuroscientist) or Leslie Jerominski (senior laboratory specialist). As demeaning and frightening as their experiences were, and despite having to be on high alert whenever Verma was around, these women nevertheless went on to become non-whiny high-achievers.

Malone, however, is still bitching like a broken Skrillex record some 35 years later.

Grow a pair and move on, Rob, it’s getting old.

Robbie Feels Robbed. Even Though He Wasn’t.

In 1989, as a postdoc biology student, Malone also worked under Dr Phil Felgner at the biotech company Vical. Felgner and Verma were the other co-authors of Malone’s hallmark 1989 paper; Felgner is also listed as a co-author on the 1990 paper.

Malone told Bartlett that both the Salk Institute and Vical profited from his work and essentially prevented him from further pursuing his research. “To say that Malone remains bitter over this perceived mistreatment doesn’t do justice to his sense of aggrievement,” writes Bartlett. “He calls what happened to him ‘intellectual rape.’”

But attempts to produce evidence of this alleged brain-molestation come up empty. Despite claims he was robbed of credit, Malone was listed as head author on the 1989 paper, and his name also appeared ahead of Felgner’s on the 1990 paper. His name also appears on a succession of patents alongside Felgner’s and a number of other postdocs.

When Piper pressed Malone on how he could claim to be the sole inventor of the mRNA vaccine if he shared his patents with a group of other people, he accused his fellows of theft.

“Phil has been trying to steal my credit for what I've done my whole career,” he told Piper.

Felgner, however, does not claim to have invented the mRNA vaccine. Felgner made it clear to Logically the development of mRNA technology was a decades-long process, of which his team played a part and that Malone was one of a talented group of researchers.

Later, however, Malone contradicted himself to Piper, confirming Felgner’s account of a decades-long process. “They did not take advantage of my research. It’s the way science works. You build on each other,” Malone said. “The work of Pieter Cullis at UBC is what’s really enabled this generation of vaccines to be developed, and he’s been working on this for 40 years.”

Something is not quite right inside Robbie’s cabeza. One minute he’s angry at not getting enough credit, the next he backtracks and admits others didn’t do what he accused them of doing. Then he goes right back to being angry at not getting enough credit.

Among the hordes of researchers the Malones are bitterly angry at is Katalin Karikó, who worked with Drew Weissman to develop the Pfizer vaxxxine.

The Malones are pissed at her, not because her work was pivotal in creating the deadliest drug in history, but because - you guessed it - she allegedly stole Robbie’s thunder.

After publication of a March 2021 article from the New England Journal of Medicine, Jill Malone sent Karikó an email accusing her of erasing Malone from history (the article was written by Angela Desmond and Paul Offit.)

Piper viewed the ensuing email exchange, in which Malone ominously warns Karikó, “This is not going to end well.” The exchange escalates before Karikó eventually asks the Malones to stop sending “threatening letters.”

Malone claimed that Karikó “wasn't the one that developed that vaccine” but instead “was placed in that position.” In reality, Karikó and Weissman share two patents for allegedly making mRNA non-immunogenic, which was the alleged innovation that made mRNA ‘vaccination’ possible.

In July 2022, Nature Biotechnology published a paper titled “‬‭The COVID-19 vaccine patent‬ race‬‭," which gave a brief history of the development of mRNA 'vaccination.' The timeline given in the article begins in 1987, when "a graduate student at the Salk Institute named Robert Malone mixed mRNA with fat droplets and showed that human cells incubated therein started translating the mRNA and producing proteins. His results suggested that one day mRNA could be used as a drug."

This wasn't good enough for the perennially furious Jill Malone, who publicly complained that "The state-sponsored media and the US Government is erasing the inventors from history‬."

"Nature Biotechnology," complains Jill, in bold type, "asserts ‬‭that the first reduction to practice of‬ mRNA vaccination occurred in 2000. This is patently false‬‭."

That's not what the Nature Biotechnology article said. Here is what the article stated, word-for-word:

"In 2000, Ingmar Hoerr of Tübingen University injected mRNA in mice and was able to elicit immune responses caused by the translated proteins."

And that’s correct.

The seminal papers of 1989 and 1990 which Malone co-authored did not examine immune responses to the transfected genes in cells and mice, respectively.

Hoerr’s experiments did.

Malone et al’s studies simply examined whether mRNA could be successfully transfected, and whether it would continue to express the encoded genes.

The Malones’ childish embitterment is truly a sight to behold. Malone is routinely credited in both peer-reviewed and mainstream articles as a seminal mRNA researcher, with the timelines in these articles often beginning with his 1989 and 1990 papers.

Instead of being thankful for the recognition, the couple incessantly and angrily rail against what they perceive in their own minds to be insufficient credit and a “rewriting” of history.

It bears reminding that this petulant carry on emanates from a couple in their 60s.

Publicly, Malone campaigns against mRNA vaxxxines in the interests of public safety. Away from the cameras, it’s clear that what really eats him is a burning resentment stemming from the belief he hasn’t received enough adulation for his role in mRNA technology.

Meet Robert Malone’s Worst Enemy

When Bartlett spoke with several vaccine scientists and biotech consultants who Malone himself insisted were supportive of him, a different picture emerged. They related pre-pandemic accounts of him getting booted from projects because he was hard to communicate with and unwilling to compromise. “Malone,” writes Piper, “has acknowledged his penchant for butting heads with fellow scientists.”

Malone likes to blame everyone but himself for his perceived misfortune (he is in fact a wealthy man who lives on a 50-acre ranch, earns $500,000 annually from Substack alone, and has enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the US government, who has awarded him $10 billion in grants and contracts) - but his biggest enemy is himself.

Pull up a mirror, Robert, the two of you need to talk.

Malone Routinely Weaponizes the Legal System Against His Critics

For a guy who feigns disillusionment with “trolling” and uncivilized behavior, Malone sure is a big fan of engaging in trolling and uncivilized behavior. Maybe he thinks his brand of asshollery is somehow okay because he often gets his followers and guys in pinstriped suits to do it for him.

In late 2021, Michael Patmas, a physician and director at Maui Health in Hawaii, filed a complaint with the Maryland Board of Physicians after Malone visited Maui and spoke at rallies opposing vaccine mandates.

Shortly after being notified about the complaint by the Maryland board in December, Malone tweeted about it to his hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers, disclosing Patmas’ name and workplace. Malone also contacted Patmas through LinkedIn in a message containing the lines “Found you,” and “Merry Christmas,” plus a warning that his lawyers would be in touch. Patmas claims he was verbally attacked online and received complaints to his workplace.

I'll be honest - I have little sympathy for COVID snitches like Patmas, who helped fuel the draconian scamdemic with their militant stupidity. That said, it's a bit precious when a guy who posts a pious 3,400-word article railing about the lack of online civility is in fact someone who uses Twitter to reveal people's names and location, and who gets his stalker on to send sinister messages via LinkedIn.

It’s also a bit rich when this same guy drones on and on about his disillusionment with “trollery,” yet has no qualms about sending a series of threatening emails to a woman he believes - without any supporting evidence - stole his mRNA limelight.

It’s not just COVID sympathizers that Malone harasses.

I first became aware of Dr Peter Breggin in early 2019 when I began delving into the harms of antidepressant drugs. It was the work of Dr Breggin and a Boston Globe reporter by the name of Alison Bass that provided an extremely fruitful launching pad for that deep dive.

Everything I’ve read and observed about Dr Breggin tells me he is a man of integrity, someone who is not afraid to speak out when he sees corruption and malfeasance.

Which I believe is why he is one of the very few prominent medical personalities to call the Great Vaxxxine Scam for what it is:

A deliberate, pre-planned genocide campaign.

In August 2021, Dr Breggin and his wife Ginger released a book called Covid-19 and the Global Predators, which stated what the likes of Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch were either too dumb or too compromised to acknowledge: The Sars-Cov-2 'pandemic' was years in the making by global predators; a malevolent plan to reorganize the world under the guise of public health.

While I obviously don’t concur with their belief there really was a Sars-Cov-2 virus, the fact remains the Breggins are among the few prominent ‘anti-vaxxers’ who refuse to whitewash the vaxxx rollout. They don’t pretend it was just an unfortunate mistake, borne from a premature embrace of new technology. They don’t pretend it came about simply because of drug company greed. They don’t feed us the “mistakes were made” line while simultaneously praising the future potential of mRNA, which has proven itself to be the single deadliest drug therapy in human history.

In late 2022, the Breggins were hit with a lawsuit by none other than Robert W Malone, seeking over 25 million dollars for alleged ‘defamation.’

Malone’s embittered and vindictive streak sunk to a spectacularly new low after the Breggins criticized the unscientific diagnosis he concocted called “Mass Formation Psychosis.”

This pseudoscientific diagnosis, an attempt to describe the sheep-like acceptance of COVIDiocy by the masses, effectively labels entire groups of people as psychotic.

Peter, a psychiatrist, therapist and medico-legal expert, knew “Mass Formation Psychosis” was not an official diagnosis and there was no evidence to suggest it should be. You cannot effectively determine whether one is psychotic simply by identifying them as a member of a particular demographic.

When the Breggins pointed this out, along with the potential dangers such grandiose generalizations entailed, Malone blew yet another gasket, figured he’d teach them a lesson, and picked up the phone to his lawyer.

What ensued was a protracted legal ordeal that clearly caused the Breggins significant distress. Which was no doubt one of Malone’s key aims.

If you’ve ever had to defend yourself against vexatious and malevolent legal prosecutions, you’ll know it isn’t much fun - and it’s not cheap.

Which begs the question - where does Malone get all this money for repeated and invariably ill-fated lawsuits? He’s either an extremely wealthy man to be able to piss so much money away on lawyers’ fees (and the possibility of having to pay the other party’s costs), or someone behind the scenes is giving him a helping hand.

On December 11, 2023, Judge Norman K. Moon in the Virginia Western District of Federal Court dismissed the defamation lawsuit against Peter Breggin, Ginger Breggin and Dr Jane Ruby, who’d also attracted Malone’s galaxy-sized wrath.

Judge Moon had previously threatened in writing to declare the Malone v. Breggin suit frivolous, and to force Malone to pay the defendant’s legal fees if he kept pursuing it. Money being no issue when you’ve got an ego that bruises easier than an AstraZeneca vaxxx recipient, Malone ignored Judge Moon and waddled on regardless.

The decision came after Judge Moon had already dismissed another of Malone’s lawsuits. This time it was the Washington Post who Malone claimed had defamed his unimpeachable character.

Judge Moon was critical of Malone and issued a strong warning about his trigger-happy approach to defamation actions:

Nonetheless, the Court notes that Plaintiff [Dr. Malone] has filed repeated defamation cases and is represented by a lawyer [Steven Biss] who has sued Defendant [The Washington Post] three times in the past three years. And if Plaintiff [Dr. Malone] continues to bring defamation actions like those that have been dismissed, there will come a time when his lawsuits might fairly be deemed frivolous and awarding attorney fees is appropriate.

Judge Moon was able to see straight through Malone and his vexatious lawsuits. But just imagine the implications had Malone succeeded in financially destroying the Breggins because they hurt his feelings with their non-defamatory criticism.

A legal precedent would have been set allowing anyone who took offense to online criticism, no matter how valid and scientific in nature, to financially and emotionally destroy the targets of their butt-hurt.

In his 3,400-word projection exercise, Malone disingenuously writes:

"But despite the research, years of direct personal experience and countless hours invested in writing about PsyWar, Cognitive Warfare, propaganda, defamation, and internet Trollery, I am still troubled by what I observe on the web and in my daily life. Troubled about what all of this teaches us concerning our modern culture and the current state of mankind."

Here's what I find troubling about modern culture and mankind. It's when a guy with a Grand Canyon-sized chip on his shoulder can launch a $25 million lawsuit against someone whose only 'crime' was to write a perfectly civil article disagreeing with him - and thousands of morons still worship him and earnestly believe he’s on the side of the good guys.

Wake up people - with his suit against the Breggins, Robert Malone has established himself as an avowed enemy of open, rational and honest discourse.

It’s also extremely curious that of all the truly malevolent entities Malone could have gone after, he instead tried to destroy an elderly couple who have correctly identified that COVID was a pre-orchestrated depopulation campaign, and that the true driving force behind Operation Warp Speed were Malone’s buddies over at the Department of Defense, with whom he has a long and very profitable relationship with.

Things that make you go hmmm.

Malone the Hypocrite

Malone writes:

"I could name multiple independent examples of individuals who display these personality features in their attacks on myself or others, but will forego naming because naming them only provokes further attacks, outbursts, and self-victimization. At one level, there will always be a small subset of those who are not well adjusted (psychologically) for a variety of reasons, and it comes as no surprise that those whose maladjustment causes them to seek attention will haunt social and mainstream media.

These people are victim narcissists. They do not enjoy good mental health, and appear to be drawn to social media in an attempt to satisfy the dysfunctional emotional needs associated with their personality disorder."

Refer to the definition of “projection” that prefaced this post.

Malone then presents a handy checklist to help identify a victim narcissist. Let’s go through each item and see if it applies to Malone himself.

sense of entitlement (check)

denial and low insight (absolutely)

grandiosity (and then some!)

projection (hell yeah!)

need for control (yup)

narcissistic rage (abusive emails and threatening LinkedIn messages, anyone?)

low empathy (bingo!)

Malone then finishes his projection piece with what he deems the most important question, "How Should You Deal With Victim Narcissist Trolls?"

“Avoid Taking Them Seriously; Understand That They Cannot Be Changed,” and "Avoid Contacting Them: The best thing you can do with the victim narcissist is to avoid all contact as much as possible. If they are in your life or in your social media information stream, try everything within reason to remove them."

Spot on. If you are paying millionaire narcissists like Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch money for subscriptions, cancel them immediately. If you are a free subscriber, cancel your subscription. Replace it with a subscription to someone who is not tied to the US military, does not cry poor despite having received $10 billion in government grants, does not recommend suicide-inducing antidepressants to treat re-badged colds, and does not make stupid PR challenges they have no intention of honouring.

Have a magnificent, narcissist-free weekend everyone!’