ask him about Serious and Potentially Deadly Abdominal Blood Clots Reported after COVID mRNA vaccination, ask him…he is the ‘inventor’…no? one of them…

ask Malone, ask him why he was silent on reverse transcription, on harms for so very long, and when it mattered, ask him why he lied about the benefits of the vaccines, ask him why McCullough despises him, why Sasha LATYPOVA calls him a liar, why I call him a fraud, ask him why Vigilant News highlights all the people he has sued and threatened, ask him…ask him why he sued Breggins, ask him…ask him why he brought this deadly harmful mRNA technology, ask him what Kariko said he threatened her…ask him…ask him about the research…ask him why he attacks TWC (The Wellness Company) when all along he begged TWC to be part of it and to join, ask him…

…splanchnic vein thrombosis (SVT)…

‘Approach and Results:

New cases of SVT were identified from April 2021 to April 2022; follow-up was completed on December 31, 2022. Criteria to define VITT were derived from previous studies.

Data from a pre-COVID cohort of patients with SVT (N=436) were used for comparison of clinical presentation, etiology, and outcome. Twenty-nine patients were identified with SVT occurring with a median of 11 days (range 2–76) after the first (48%), second (41%), or third (10%) vaccination (ChAdOx1 nCov-19 (n=12) or BNT162b2 (n=14), other (n=3) Only 2 patients(7%) fulfilled criteria for definite VITT.

Twenty (69%) had SVT at multiple sites, including 4 (14%) with concomitant extra-abdominal thrombosis. Only 28% had an underlying prothrombotic condition, compared to 52% in the pre-COVID SVT cohort (p=0.01). Five patients (17%) underwent bowel resection for mesenteric ischemia, compared with 3% in pre-COVID SVT (p<0.001). Two patients died shortly after diagnosis (7%).’

Extensive splanchnic vein thrombosis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccin... : Hepatology (lww.com)

See McCullough’s stack, excellent, support:

Splanchnic Venous Thrombi after COVID-19 Vaccination (substack.com)