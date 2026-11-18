Thank you RFK Jr., thank you for this madness now.

I want Musk (not too big to be held to account) and big Balls under oath for what these bitches did re DOGE.

NVIDIA board sad NO, fuck off, no Huang...now fire Duffy POTUS Trump, that clown, fire RFK Jr., fire Lutnick, fire drunkards Patel and Hegseth.

Back to POTUS Trump and ballrooms and NVIDIA…

It smells like you POTUS Trump, ran away, most do, leaders ‘travel’ when failing on the domestic front…heat too much in DC after the crushing schlonging by Democrats what? 56 Senate seats, 260 house, 75% governorships contested they won? you campaigned hard and all still lost…yet Obama campaigned and all won, seems he has more gravitas and pull by the public now…did you ever consider that the public is tired of your face and voice every day? no one wants a POTUS to come on camera everyday with some crap…some things ok but not every day…we have our lives. just do the job and we find out about things as we need to and come ONLY when it is serious. I am telling you people turn off media now when they hear your voice. you need to scale it back to regain interest Sir. In you. Americans are turned off and by the looks of it Democrats will pick up more house and Senate seats and White House in 2028.

You did this, your administration did this.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

You can support via my postal mailing address:

Dr. Paul Alexander

150 South 8th Street, unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

I support you but you got to approach it as doing reverse of all you prior did, start there!

Sir, your lost this election is devastating, could not be worse. You need start by cleaning your cabinet. Put competent people. The public don’t like this FOX shit. incompetent idiots who sit there silent and say yes for all.

I want you to succeed for then USA succeed. It is over to you.

You wasting time on that Asia trip, it is a get out of jail card to get a breather and I get it but right now the nation is falling apart. Better to have stayed here. anyway, may the Lord grant you safety, peace, blessings, grace, and favor…and clear you mind to help you make best decisions for USA. fuck the rest of the world right now, USA is burning, listing, circling and spiraling the drain this the greatest nation and you had the wheel now for 2 years. you are raising this baby. all you, you are to blame and responsible, no Biden. so own it and fix it or at least let us feel you are trying. we do not at this time. we all think you into just making money for you and family and friends. Please fix that. if wrong, fix the optics, if right, stop it please. stop the grift and graft, it is in our face. help Americans, fly-over, blue collar, hard working tax payers, truckers, factory workers, decent people, help them with proper policy, help our law enforcement, police, military, border agents, pay them better. get prices down, get CoL down…thank you. huge support and praise. still.

UPDATE: USA LOSES MEASLES ELIMINATION STATUS...



Babies being born with virus...