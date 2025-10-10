Who is pulling whose strings? Who is making RFK Jr. say these outlandish things? Makary? But he is a dolt! A scientific lightweight…would RFK Jr. diminish his stellar gravitas and history this way? Why? For what? This is laughable now.

So, mRNA vaccine good now? No more focus on it? We see what you l are doing, we see.

This is embarrassing now. Stop floating out this pseudo specious non-sensical crap and use the money of HHS and NIH and CDC (tax-money) to conduct proper studies and do not again bring bogus weak methodologically weak sub-standard reviews and studies to tell us about smoking gun evidence, I am sorry, our health agencies are now run by a clown car. Word now is the clown car is going to take on another clown in the SG. I am dismayed. I have nothing but laughs to give our health agencies. Fire Makary for that drivel on Tylenol-autism, Bhattacharya and Oz. And go back and read the study you all referred to as ‘smoking gun’ (I will not do the work for you) and ask yourself if it makes sense…

this Tylenol-autism assertion was ONLY to take the heat off of vaccines and specifically the look at mRNA for the deadly vaccine it is.

shame on all of you!

and you all are trying to pull wool same with the Malone Bancel Moderna Pfizer et al. vaccine. Why? Why not tell the truth? Why not pull the mRNA vaccine, you have no scientific, medical, clinical, data etc. basis to keep the mRNA vaccine on market. Except to make people rich? I do not know. I am asking why?

My God, the research being cited in this debate is so laughable, weak, poorly done, flawed, all residually confounded, confounded by indication, many biases that limited any meaningful interpretation of findings.

‘Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stunningly claimed Thursday there may be a link between circumcision and autism – due to distribution of Tylenol to infants following the procedure.

“There’s two studies which show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, it’s highly likely, because they were given Tylenol,” Kennedy told President Trump during a cabinet meeting.

Kennedy didn’t specify the research to which he was referring, but a 2015 study out of Denmark that tracked nearly 343,000 Gen Z boys suggested that circumcised males were more likely to develop autism before the age of 10 compared to their non-circumcised peers.’

___

