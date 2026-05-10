Can Xi help Trump with Iran in exchange for Trump giving him China, or at the least, stepping away a bit…allow Xi to flex at home etc.?

If daddy Trump offers Taiwan to China’s Xi UNAPPOSED, would Xi then play nice and hold hands and spoon with daddy Trump? You know I love me my daddy Trump….still do. Devastating polices and all (even the Epstein catastrophe that is still unfolding and threatens to take down some succulent scalps with it) for think of it, the rest on tap and waiting in the wings are just pure dangerous sick twisted waste of time inept goons. High-crime kakistocratic kleptocratic high-crime bandits. Trump remains the best option we got. My money still riding on daddy Trump, disaster at times he is. I still drop to my knees at night and pray that the Lord covers him with gracious mercy, safety, and favor and guides his thinking FOR the best outcomes.

Yet Xi ain’t no chump….Xi has rightfully figured out that daddy Trump is on the ropes with Iran as Iran has won this war (can’t believe I am stating this but I prefer honesty rather than head up my ass or your ass thinking), and has bloodied the mighty USA and Israel combined. Iran revealed the underbelly of USA’s military weakness at least as it relates to modern day asymmetric warfare. Iran revealed that Lockheed Martin et al. are crooked contracting military development companies fleecing the nation of tax money, enriching themselves, with it’s ‘on and off’ stealth technology (Iran hit our INVISIBLE F-35 jet fighter) that IMO does NOT exist as we were sold. Iran figured it out, dangerously and we need this fixed asap.

And Xi knows the US military knows that if they put boots on the ground it will be terrible for USA. Iran seems to be begging for US troops on the ground. And the American people are headed to the midterms etc. and are raving mad with daddy Trump over the clusterfuck of a wrongful bombing of Iran with no basis where even the US intelligence agencies and DNI head Gabbard said Iran had NO nuclear weapons, were not making one, and were years away from one if any and that Iran was of NO imminent threat to US homeland etc.

Does Xi now hold all the leverage on daddy Trump? On Iran, the Hormuz, and on Taiwan? Are the TMSC semi-conductor chips just slipping away? Some say China’s now swagger may be reckless? Your view? Does the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan Semiconductor or TSMC) really run the entire world? Is TMSC to China what the poppy fields of Afghanistan was to Soviet Union and USA? Hence the invasions? But is Xi and China fronting with too much swagger now? Recklessly? Counting out daddy Trump and USA in terms of power and future empire?

Xi knows that daddy Trump is wearing the blame for the elevated gas prices on the homeland and abroad, that global energy is high due to Trump bone-headed wrongful bombing of Iran, and that cost of living across the board is escalating. Xi knows that Europe and NATO have flipped USA the bird on this Iran disaster and that USA is isolated.

One of the most widely shared viral memes on Chinese social media today is “ the American kill line .” Borrowed from video game slang for the threshold at which a weakened character can be easily finished off, it refers to the widely held notion in China that millions of American families are teetering on a precipice — one lost job, illness or unexpected expense away from ruin. It has become the prevailing Chinese metaphor for an America seen as mired in economic decay, violent crime and irreversible decline. The weakness of Trump’s position going into the summit is fuelling speculation that reduced US support for Taiwan may be Xi’s price for playing nice. Xi knows the Iran war is deeply unpopular with US voters. Trump is universally blamed for pushing up global energy, food and medicine prices. European allies have refused to bail him out, Russia is undeservedly benefiting from inflated oil prices – and poorer countries bear the brunt . Trump is not winning militarily, either, as shown by his half-baked, on-off Project Freedom. He’s desperate to escape the quagmire he created – and reduce Xi’s advantage. What will Xi make of his epically furious guest? For China, Trump is the gift that keeps on giving. Thanks to him, the US is increasingly viewed internationally as an aggressive potential enemy or unreliable friend, much given over to treachery. Its loss of influence and leverage is Beijing’s gain: Trump’s volatility assists Xi’s promotion of China as the new guardian of global stability. The Iran impasse is drawing US forces away from Asia – it now has two aircraft carrier strike groups in the Middle East – and reducing its military capacity to defend Taiwan and regional allies from future Chinese aggression.

Does TMSC really run the world? USA included….Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan Semiconductor or TSMC)…

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