Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

'According to the WHO, the Andes strain is the only hantavirus that can be transmitted from human to human. “When it occurs, transmission between people has been associated with close and prolonged contact, particularly among household members or intimate partners,” the organization stated on Wednesday.' this is bullshit, we have no evidence of person to person...none, its a theoretical risk...I argue if intimate partners and close prolonged contact would suggest that persons who jointly develop symptoms were exposed to the same source....not from each other.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

And then there is Beijing’s ace: rare earths. Beijing’s control of neodymium, praseodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, and yttrium oxides is virtually total. Every advanced weapons system, every electric drivetrain, every wind turbine, every smartphone in the United States runs through China’s critical materials. To replenish its weapons stockpiles that have been depleted due to America’s proxy war against Russia and its open warfare against Iran, the U.S. Department of Defense now needs Beijing’s permission to restock. The rules of the road are being rewritten, and they are being rewritten in Beijing.

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