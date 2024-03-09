Coming to America due to Biden, illegals by tens of thousands like so below, to US border, military-aged men, salivating, groins pulsing to rape your American girls, your women, jihadists, islamists,
rapists, killers, terro cells murderers, and Americans will die due to this, raped, gang-raped and die, & Biden and Obama and the leftist freaks, the RINOs, the evil people in media are doing it
“According to Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer, communist China is allegedly implementing a strategy of “Disintegration Warfare” by arming American criminals with machine guns, aiming to destabilize the nation from within”.
Things keep getting better right? I think not! America is under attack from a myriad of means and when the most corrupt politician ever in history, is placed in power, or so people think, especially the “lunatic-leftist”, what could possibly go wrong? America’s planned destruction, planned invasion and planned demise is primarily from within! Actually it’s all from within (when you open the doors for your enemies!)The above quote I cut and pasted in order to show just how many angles are being used to destroy our country! China, China and China! Thanks to a puppet president, (who completely destroys the meaning of leadership), that is unless you’re working for the enemy! Which is exactly what’s happening today. I’m certain this has been planned for many years in advance, but there’s no denying it! The enemy is this “Illegitimate Administration,”!There is a handful of people responsible for America’s destruction! Granted, it takes an army of “Useful Idiots” to assist, which is the reason I cut the above paragraph depicting one of the many ways America is being destroyed from within and with the blessings of our dear corrupt government allowing China to do whatever they want! And please don’t be naïve, it will happen! To what degree is anyone’s guess, based on how many people lined up and rolled up their sleeves, I’d suspect and anticipate the worst! Yes American citizens are well armed and to the core with weapons, but as I have said for many years, “Americans are being slow boiled” and they yes cooked alive, slowly! In the sense of the massive fentanyl invasion, open border invasion, criminal invasion, military invasion and yes, Americans are being lied to by the MSM”! As they continue to tout “what an unbelievable job Biden is doing”! “How sharp and energetic he is”! Sadly, I would say half of America believes everything the MSM spews! I call these people the second level “Useful Idiots”! Although they’re the main place for information serving all those who haven’t a clue! One after the other, everything points to a complete and utter disaster for Americans! There’s overwhelming evidence pointing to Biden being the most corrupt person ever to hold power and nearly all of congress are on the take from who? Main China, but these scumbags will sell their own mother for a buck!They’re all on Chinas payroll! There’s plenty of evidence and proof, you can say with certainty, which is exactly why nobody is stopping this! Sensible people know something is coming, we know America is being destroyed from within! But it takes “LUNATICS”, not sensible people to destroy anything good! To open fire on school children! So that leaves all sensible people waiting for what? Our government to line us up before a firing squad? Or lead us to their encampments? Does it matter at this point? I can think of a thousand ways I could walk down the street walk and with ease, eliminate or kill one person after the other, sort of like what’s happening in NYC, right? And nobody does a damn thing to stop it! No one does anything to help because, they’re afraid of retribution, so the “NUTJOBS” continue their attacks unabated!I could and all sensible people could do the same thing but we know the difference of right and wrong! Certainly care about the difference, so we make the simple decision to “NOT MURDER OR HARM” others! Certainly my point is simple, “You don’t walk into a chess match a week, a year or a second late”! The match begins when both players are present. This is not and has not been the case for many, many years! Today, people are realizing how late to the match we are! Fat more than a day late and a dollar short IMO, which is the most important match ever and I know, I have never faced in my lifetime! This is the “Destruction of America”! Maybe there’s a way, I certainly don’t give up and I’m not saying anyone who gives a damn should, what I am saying is, “Wake Up People” and not the readers here, in general! I’m speaking to those who haven’t any idea what’s happening to America! Everyday I speak with somebody who hasn’t any idea about what’s happening and or anything I’ve written here this morning, let alone the entire picture! I do believe Trump’s nonsense about the mRNA saving lives is as many know complete bullshit! This is a sign how deep the stench goes! If Trump can’t speak the truth about something which has affected all of us, killed millions, disabled millions more and has destroyed lives, Trump isn’t the man, half of Americans should be rooting for! Good God what has happened? If Trump’s being played again, or if the past statements he’s made are his true belief, he needs to do some deep soul searching! If he was told by his own team to make these statements, he still needs to do some deep soul searching! If he is that stupid to NOT say to his team, “I WON’T SUPPORT ANYTHING mRNA”! And I will not lie about “How Disastrous” the injections failed America and the world, then “America We Have A Problem”! Look, Trump should be coming clean about the failed and complete lie the entire Covid bullshit was! Nothing else Mr Former President! Nothing! Your job Mr President Trump is to TELL THE DAMN TRUTH! If you need to continue spewing lies about Covid and your OWS bullshit, then you have FAILED MISERABLY SIR! And to use your own words Mr Trump I will say emphatically, “YOU’RE FIRED”! Lastly I have to say to all of you, “Get Your Head Out If Your Ass”! Trump can’t save a a damn thing, certainly not America, only his own ass! Which all of us must do as well! There’s a storm coming and it ain’t going to be pretty! If you think higher gas or food or any of the issues we’re having today are bad, wait until the “hammer really comes down”! These people are deadly serious! They’re out to win! Win by destroying “WE THE PEOPLE”!What and who comes out on the other side of this impending disaster is anyone’s guess. I will say I don’t see “Rainbows and Unicorns”, that I’ll guarantee everyone!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
How does reigning in the wetbacks put the BIG PHARMA COVID enablers in jail?? Asking for a covid victim.
Seems that RINO's have created their own "abortion" and issue that always existed, but they made it an issue to be obsessed, like teen masturbation, can you imagine how productive teens would be if we just banned 'masturbation'???
This is the same with 'immigration' the USA is a nation of immigrants and the RINOS are just as guilty as the demoRats for bringing in cheap labor, and new home owners.
They do seem to have gone off the rails in recent years
