I like what Bauer says but 45 must get at least 2 debates…not 1…and one must be in friendly territory…

Excellent piece by Alan Joseph Bauer:

The Democrats Are Gifting Donald Trump the White House

The Democrats are unintentionally doing their all to make sure that Donald Trump is reelected president of the United States.

We’ve all watched a football game where our beloved team seems to be busy trying to help the other team win. Penalties, dropped catches, miscommunication, bad blocking and turnovers allow the other team to simply add points by the bushel. The bad guys did not win; our guys emphatically lost.

If one breaks down the Democratic approach to the 2024 presidential election, it would seem that the Democrats will do anything to make sure that Donald Trump wins. Obviously, they would claim that all of their actions—including stabbing Joe Biden in the front and back—are designed to bring victory. But the question is whether that's true. Let’s take a look.

*Swapping out Joe Biden for Kamala Harris. On paper, it looks like a smart move. The election has become more competitive, Democratic voter enthusiasm is up, and Harris, according to some polls, is leading Trump in various swing states.

In my first track race in high school, I ran a 220 yard sprint. After 110 yards, I was in first place, all by myself. The basic problem was that there were still 110 yards to go, during which I saw the back of every jersey for the seven guys who passed me. Anyone with a pulse would bring more excitement to Democrats than Joe Biden would. But in either choosing Harris or having her forced on the party in Joe’s revenge on Pelosi and Obama, they could not have selected a worse candidate. She is not popular by any standard. She comes off as smug. When she talks, she makes every second grader seem like a Nobel laureate. She has avoided taking a single question or doing a press conference for nearly a month since her installment by fiat. All of those around her know that if she has to speak extemporaneously, the stock market might drop 800 points, World War III might start, and the English language might sue Harris for acts of violence. She can presently hide behind her teleprompter and the lapdog media can inflate her status, but in the end, she will debate and she will speak in an unscripted manner. And at that time, many Democrats will either choose Trump for the safety of the Republic or simply opt to stay home rather than vote for a thin-skinned ignoramus in heels.

*Digital Tricks. Nearly every week we learn that our digital overlords have played some tricks with their algorithms, always to the detriment of Trump and advantage of Harris. ChatGPT still doesn’t believe that someone tried to kill Donald Trump. Google would not let you look up the subject. Google let Harris’s people modify news headlines to her benefit. Whenever they are caught with all 20 fingers and toes in the cookie jar, they claim that it was a glitch, a mistake, a one-off event. One has to remember that around 30 percent of each party will vote for its candidate no matter what. The remaining 40 percent, primarily those in around five or six states, can go either way and their voting patterns may determine who wins. The more that they see big tech once again putting its sloppy paw on the scales, the more that they will feel that Donald Trump is getting a raw deal. We saw it in the polls after each legal filing against the former president. Most felt that the legal attacks were political and Trump’s popularity only went up. The digital games get exposed and the public knows that they are getting played.

*Selection of Walz. Vice presidents do not do very much in office, but their selection is like a Rorschach test for the presidential nominee. Kamala Harris chose a governor who let his largest city burn down over three days of BLM mayhem. She selected a fellow who clearly has lied about the exact nature of his military service. She chose a guy who put tampons into boys’ bathrooms. It’s one thing to weakly support trans-mania; it’s another thing to push it to the extreme. They thought that they would get a folksy Midwesterner to pull the wool over the eyes of the rubes in Michigan, Wisconsin, etc. Instead, they have another lefty extremist who makes Trump and JD Vance look like the founding members of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.

*Policies. Politicians generally rejigger their policies prior to elections in order to win. Biden tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to shamelessly drop gas prices prior to the 2022 midterm elections. But Harris is changing nothing. The border is wide open and each week one reads of another American harmed or killed by an illegal alien or gang. Inflation continues northbound and Trump is hammering the change in prices since he left office. Harris promises to make things better when she is elected, but everyone knows that she is in the White House today and could bring change if she truly wanted to. She doesn’t and Americans are figuring this out. Nothing will get better if she is elected, only worse.

*Lawfare. This is the place where I think that Trump will get pushed over the finish line with the gold. Everyone knows that if Donald Trump had chosen not to run, there would be zero legal cases against him. Once he announced his candidacy, the Democrats invented new crimes and bent misdemeanors into felonies to get him. On September 18th, Judge Merchan in New York will pronounce sentencing on Donald Trump in Alvin Bragg’s case. The smart move would be to give him a suspended sentence and berate the president for not being a perfect boy scout. Judge Merchan has done everything to harm Donald Trump, and he will not stop now. He knows that Trump will get out on bail and that his ridiculous circus masquerading as a court case will get thrown out down the line. But for his moment to gain eternity, he will give Trump a significant sentence. The media will go crazy. But those independents mentioned above will not be impressed. They will know that the president has been railroaded, and the sentencing might be close enough to November to get people to vote for the hounded former president who was also nearly assassinated.

There is much that the Democrats could have done to help their cause for keeping the White House. There are Democrats who know more than 300 words. Josh Shapiro would have been a smart VP pick. Big tech could be a little less blatant in its anti-Trump efforts, and the Department of Justice could have left Trump alone. But the Democrats are so obsessed with winning that they are making mistakes at every turn. At this date, Donald Trump is probably not a shoo-in. But the Republicans should remember Napoleon’s advice: “Never interrupt your enemy while he is making a mistake.” And the Democrats can’t stop making them.’

