Confirmed that Secret Service leadership (orders from HHS) denied Trump additional security for 2 years before assassination attempt: damning revelation
Secret Service officials repeatedly rejected Donald Trump’s request for additional security in the two years before last weekend’s assassination attempt, The Post has learned.
Who ordered the code red?
Secret Service honchos denied Trump additional security for 2 years before assassination attempt (nypost.com)
We need more information; cheatle should resign
Another confirmation that these people are evil, not to be trusted, and need to be run out of town!