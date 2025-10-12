McCullough is trying to refocus the public and I will help him…

hat-tip to McCullough as he seeks to bring order into the madness in this bullshit misdirection Tylenol-autism press conference by HHS and FDA away from mRNA deadly Malone et al. vaccines…thank you Peter, much respect!

Note, I do not want anyone here seeking to cup, wash, or lather balls, including Trump’s stones, this stack is for pure trustworthy honesty…informing the public for optimal decision-making:

I wrote several prior stacks on that garbage shameful Tylenol-autism presser given there was NO science to back it up…there was an is NO reliable data and no one is calling for the abuse of Tylenol in pregnancy etc. No drug or vaccine or device, abused, misused, too much, too long can be toxic. even water that is the basis of life can kill you if you drank too much. moderation and common sense always. Get advice always.

Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial medicine during pregnancy. Today's announcement by HHS is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children. It is highly unsettling that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the backing of reliable data.

So I will again help here…what bothered me is that Makary and Oz and Bhattacharya et al. phucked Trump and stood there like idiots for they knew the highlighted underpinning study was bullshit garbage and not even science. Yet put that to you as ‘smoking gun’…they should be fired!

Importantly, the predominant if not all research in the autism field is NOT the gold-standard randomized placebo-controlled trial which is the optimal comparative effectiveness research and as such, many biases plague the estimates of effect, causing under and over-estimates and WRONG misleading results. These weaker observational studies can have strong procedural adjustments (and try to mitigate confounding confusing variables that could mask of confuse the relationship between exposure and outcome and thus lead to incorrect conclusions e.g. stratification, matching etc.) and statistical adjustment (proper model building that seek to account for as many known confounders)…note there are a multitude of UNKNOWN confounders that RCTs address (and observational cohort, case-control etc. cannot) by the nature of the RCT design which spreads out risk factors across the intervention and control arms; the randomization sequence generation step of RCT conduct is exquisite and gold standard in what it can do but not, sample size must be sufficiently large else RCT can fail if sample is too small unless you engage in blocking etc. to force the balance of prognostic factors…we can talk about this another time, I simply wished to poke you to get you to understand the fraud and bullshit RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz fed to you on that stage that day knowing the very research was confounded by indication, heavily residually confounded and thus the findings were NEVER the ‘gold-standard’…these people caused POTUS Trump to AGAIN, look stupid as he parroted out garbage statements (as the inept crooked Redfield Hahn Fauci Birx et al. COVID Task Force did in 2020) as he DEPENDS on these inept morons to properly inform him, but again they are there for their own agenda, and Trump is no scientist (so I felt sorry for him), and he and they pointed to garbage weak BAD Tylenol-autism RECALL ‘weak wonky ‘qualitative’ type research (and not the proper comparative research)…anytime you want to understand research here, ask me, ask me, I am an expert global research methodologist, ask McCullough, Risch, Thorp, Couey, Hulscher…no the idiots at HHS, FDA, NIH, CDC etc. they are there to maintain mRNA vaccine and confuse you…bring more…:

confounding by indication:

Example

An observational study suggested that children who had been given paracetamol were more likely to develop asthma, rhinoconjunctivitis, and eczema in later life; however, this result may have been confounded by an association between fever or infection and a later risk of asthma etc (Figure 2). Since this was a questionnaire study, recall bias could also have affected the result.

Figure 2. An example of potential confounding by indication of the observed increased risk of asthma in later life in children who were given paracetamol

A retrospective observational study concluded that angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) were more effective than angiotensin-converting-enzyme (ACE) inhibitors across a wide spectrum of cardiovascular diseases and on a number of different clinical outcomes, including cardiovascular mortality, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, or hospitalisation for cardiovascular disease. Despite using propensity scoring to match groups, it is plausible that a large number of patients who took an ACE inhibitor soon after a myocardial infarction (at high risk of adverse outcomes) were matched with patients who took an ARB for hypertension (at relatively lower risk) with similar propensity, presenting a high risk of confounding by indication.

Impact

In a systematic review of observational studies of the effectiveness of influenza vaccine, Remschmidt and colleagues investigated the impact of confounding by indication. Some studies showed that vaccine uptake was less likely in patients with chronic diseases, who were also less well, and therefore had a higher baseline risk of adverse health outcomes than healthy subjects. Unless adequate adjustment was made for the people who were less well when they received the vaccine, vaccine effectiveness may have been underestimated. Of the included 23 studies, the authors identified 17 (74%) that contained some form of confounding by indication. Twelve studies that reported all-cause mortality included adjustments for potential confounders (e.g. age, race, sex, comorbidities). Adjusting for confounders increased the beneficial effect of vaccination on all-cause mortality by 12% (95% CI: 7–17%).

The opposite effect (i.e. an overestimate of the size of the beneficial effect) can occur when participants who are vaccinated in a vaccine study have a lower prevalence of comorbidities, as indicated by baseline characteristics, than participants who are not vaccinated. Remschmidt and colleagues termed this “healthy vaccinee bias”, which is an example of volunteer bias.

See:

ACOG Affirms Safety and Benefits of Acetaminophen during Pregnancy

The following is a statement from Steven J. Fleischman, MD, MBA, FACOG, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG):

“Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial medicine during pregnancy.

“Today’s announcement by HHS is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children. It is highly unsettling that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the backing of reliable data.

“In more than two decades of research on the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy, not a single reputable study has successfully concluded that the use of acetaminophen in any trimester of pregnancy causes neurodevelopmental disorders in children. In fact, the two highest-quality studies on this subject—one of which was published in JAMA last year—found no significant associations between use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and children’s risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability.

“The studies that are frequently pointed to as evidence of a causal relationship, including the latest systematic review released in August, include the same methodological limitations—for example, lack of a control for confounding factors or use of unreliable self-reported data—that are prevalent in the majority of studies on this topic.

“Acetaminophen is one of the few options available to pregnant patients to treat pain and fever, which can be harmful to pregnant people when left untreated. Maternal fever, headaches as an early sign of preeclampsia, and pain are all managed with the therapeutic use of acetaminophen, making acetaminophen essential to the people who need it. The conditions people use acetaminophen to treat during pregnancy are far more dangerous than any theoretical risks and can create severe morbidity and mortality for the pregnant person and the fetus.

“When considering the use of medication in pregnancy, it’s important to consider all potential risks along with any benefits. The data from numerous studies have shown that acetaminophen plays an important—and safe—role in the well-being of pregnant women.”

Now to McCullough’s work on this:

Analysis of Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy Reassuring

Confounding by Indication Driving Undue Concern

‘The recent HHS press briefing on autism has injected confusion not on vaccine safety, but on Tylenol. As the health freedom community has become more solidified in the understanding that combination vaccination early in life is a risk factor for the precipitous development of autism, new concerns over acetaminophen temporarily took some heat off the vaccination schedule.’

___

