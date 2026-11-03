Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
1h

Backwards thinking the whole thing, how do you get most of the world populations to agree to their own MAID program without breaking any Laws - you release a virus (Moderna's Covid-19 patented 2013) then tell everyone, they have to volunteer to have a vaccine (which is lethal but their own personal MAID program) scare them into having it by nudging, etc - and then you have a large population reduction, while getting rich on it through programs like WHO - and you bring in The (population reduction) Great Reset, without doing anything illegal and breaking zero Human Laws.

The WHO offers donors a 3,400% return on investment, openly promoting “at least $35 for every $1 invested.”

Bill Gates GAVI offers $20 for each $1 invested.

WHO’s Directing Global Health Policy?”

Published by the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS), June 2025

Purpose of the Report

This independent investigation by AMPS critically examines the World Health Organization’s (WHO) funding mechanisms, focusing on the top-100 non-country donors to the WHO’s voluntary contributions for specified purposes in 2022–2023. The report aims to evaluate whether these funding arrangements compromise the WHO’s independence, especially given its central role in new global health treaties such as:

The 2024 Amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

The WHO Pandemic Treaty/Agreement.

So if each investor invests $100 for your free vaccine shot, they are paid "at least" $3,500 back, after your free vaccine injection, multiplied by the numbers of free vaccine shots, they invested in, from the outset. Money for Jam - but if nobody gets a vaccine, then the investors don't make any money, or get anything paid back, do they - so how to get the maximum number of vaccinations made, to make their original investments, pay out handsomely?

Anyone who refuses the vaccines, you leave alone - they will die from natural attrition eventually and you keep the world populations down by inter breeding and making sure select families have kids while any of the rest don't and of course you replace them with AI, which requires huge water cooling resources and electricity which you don't have to compete getting from Humans who you have killed off and who are "not here anymore".

The only problem then is what are you going to spend the huge amounts of money on, when nothing much is manufactured and there isn't anywhere much worth going to?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture