Congressman Warren Davidson urges Congress to pass the Vaccine Passport Prevention Act To protect civil liberties; Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) is urging Congress to pass a bill he introduced last year
that would ban the use of vaccine passports for future use; protects population from the federal government’s overreach under the guise of responding to the pandemic; Hell, no!
SOURCE:
Congressman Warren Davidson urges Congress to pass the Vaccine Passport Prevention Act (reclaimthenet.org)
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
All the government covid acts against the people must be shut down. Now that we know it was all a lie used to control and steal billions of dollars from the population they must be arrested and imprisoned at the very least. This can only be seen as a deliberate depopulation plan. The deaths and jab harm done to the people needs to be addressed now before more people who are believing the lies end up dead or crippled. How much longer must we watch this murderous insanity continue.
If the courts did their jobs and defended citizens' civil rights (there is no "pandemic exception" to the Constitution), there would be no need for an act.