“Necrosis is uncontrolled cell death that marks the irreversible threshold of biological degeneration ,” the authors write in their review, published in the journal Oncogene . If scientists can learn to curb that chaos, they suggest, therapies might shift from mopping up damage to turning off the tap.

Unlike this orderly process, necrosis is essentially cellular chaos: ruptured membranes spill enzymes, DNA fragments, and inflammatory signals onto nearby tissue. These spilled contents act like alarm bells that attract immune cells and trigger more inflammation.

Your body constantly kills off old, damaged, or infected cells in a highly controlled process called apoptosis. Everything is carefully orchestrated to clear away cellular debris without damaging surrounding tissue.

That first wave of necrosis can spark what researchers call “positive feedback loops,” which are new cells rupture, inflammation deepens, and tissue starts to scar. The review traces these patterns across cancers, heart attacks, kidney injury, and neurodegeneration.

Necrosis shows up most dramatically inside fast‑growing tumors. The researchers note that necrosis is “a pervasive feature of many aggressive fast-growing tumors,” including breast, kidney, prostate, and endometrial cancers. As masses outgrow their blood supply, their cores die, creating hypoxic, debris‑filled pockets. Far from helping, these pockets foster new blood‑vessel growth, genetic instability, and immune dysfunction, all of which let cancers spread.

Low‑oxygen cores also make many therapies work less well. The authors point to research on head‑and‑neck and cervical cancers showing that tumor hypoxia leads to poorer radiation outcomes. Chemotherapy can be hampered, too, because some widely used drugs lose potency in oxygen‑starved tissue.

The Cancer Connection: When Tumors Turn Toxic

Beyond Cancer: A Body Breaking Down