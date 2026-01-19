Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
28m

LBJ and Teddy both loved Scotch! LBJ went off his rocker a year after his Presidency ended. Not a good man! Great Society BS was designed to get and keep the black vote. Destroyed family formation and father figure! LBJ had a hand in the JFK assassination. That's why they keep kicking the can down the road. He knew they were going to dump him in the next election cycle.

I still think they tried to kill the third Kennedy brother Ted and he survived.

Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
34m

This is a good recap of the history of immigration, and the effect of the Dems policies they began in the 60's.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture