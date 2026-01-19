Long live POTUS Trump as Iran threatens to assassinate him.

The Great Society Bill: "The bill will not flood our cities with immigrants,” lead supporter Sen. Edward “Ted” Kennedy (D-Mass.) told the Senate during debate. “It will not upset the ethnic mix of our society. It will not relax the standards of admission. It will not cause American workers to lose their jobs.”

Ted Kennedy was a disaster for America, and some women.

Yeah right, Ted, yeah right…people like Ted Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson broke the back of America like how Johnson and Democrats broke the backs of black Americans with The Great Society, ushering in section 8 housing, welfare, food stamps, dependency etc. Broke the American home, broke the black male. Drove fatherless homes, anti-social behavior, family breakdown, violent crime. The damaging welfare state. Drug abuse, single parent homes dramatically escalated after inception of The Great Society Programs. Even in White Southern states. Among poor whites. So called ‘government help’, so called government wanting to ‘do good by me’…

what a load of fuck hogwash! Broke the American male, the black male…young black male. Even whites.

Blacks were outpacing whites on every socio-economic indicator for the 100 years post abolishment of slavery 1865 to 1965, but once The Great Society came on deck in 1965, all socio-economic indicators in all graphs plunged down for blacks.

A massive failure! The legacy of The Great Society was destruction. Pervades today! Across America!

‘Entitlement programs were dramatically expanded in the 1960s in the service of a war on poverty, yet poverty fell at a slower rate after the Great Society initiatives were implemented, and overall dependency on the government for food, shelter and other basic necessities increased. …Liberals pitch these social programs in the name of helping underprivileged minority groups and reducing inequality, but the lesson of the 1960s is that government relief can put in place incentives that have the opposite effect. Between 1940 and 1960 the percentage of black families living in poverty declined by 40 points… No welfare program has ever come close to replicating that rate of black advancement… Moreover, what we experienced in the wake of the Great Society interventions was slower progress or outright retrogression. Black labor-force participation rates fell, black unemployment rates rose, and the black nuclear family disintegrated. In 1960 fewer than 25% of black children were being raised by a single mother; within four decades, it was more than half. …The welfare state is often discussed in relation to its effect on racial and ethnic minorities, yet crime, single parenting and drug abuse also increased among poor whites in the aftermath of the Great Society. When the government indulges and subsidizes counterproductive behavior, we tend to get more of it.’

How the Immigration Act of 1965 Changed the Face of America

IMO it is not the changing face of America for America needed immigrants, and skilled ones and ones coming to build USA and uphold values and champion USA and raise families and be law abiding and contribute…the issue is many across time took advantage of USA’s immigration and took and took and took, especially big business like a Musk et al. of today…for their bottom line…defeating the American worker, wages etc…and many bad people from countries came to USA to commit wrongs. It is that part of immigration that had to be stopped. Must be stopped. If you do not uphold the idea of USA and peoples, then GTFO.

The Failure of Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society – Dan Mitchell

