Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Ken Titus
Oct 9

https://realrawnews.com/2026/10/russian-fsb-source-calls-plague-death-story-deep-state-lies/

No shots for me.

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6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Chad's avatar
Chad
Oct 9

Im unvaxxed. My family got vaxxed, 3 of them. I worked in a factory with 1200 employees and never got covid. Until my family got vaxxed. Sick a few days later. In bed 2 plus weeks, dont remember much, rejected by ER 2 times sent home with shitty giant stomach coating tablets. My 16 yo son decided to check my o2 b4 school, it was in the 60s. Ambulance took me to hospital this time they kept me. That was Aug 30 or 31st, 2021.

Still messed up to this day with many symptoms. Too msny to list. Doctors here know nothing just try to treat symptoms.

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