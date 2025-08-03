Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Michelle Dostie
Speaking of intel, the Obama administration/ Hillary sedition was uncovered via intel from the 2016 “peaceful” Transfer of Power. Completely separate from the actual prevention of revealing a court case that was sealed from the public for good reason.

Primum non nocere
She is intel.

She comes from legacy intel.

All things Epstein MUST be considered as a multi-national intel op with all the psyop bells-n-whistles, misdirections, limited hang ours, gaslighting, and coverups....etc.

Its messy. Its blackmail. Its international. It involves VIPs from all sectors of life. Its pedophilia. Its evil.

But its exceptionally useful so it will want to survive at all costs. A few heads will be sacrificed but new ones will form.

This is a fundamental tenet of the Big Club and source of its considerable (blackmail) influence.

She is not dead for a reason. Her being alive is NOT due to random chance or her security in prison. If the Big Club wanted her dead, then she would be in a coffin by now.

Her plea deal is NOT a means to an end but a continuation of the intel op.

Focus on the evidence. Not the person. The Big Club is trying to bury the evidence and this flavor of the pedophile blackmail op by allowing her live to implicate the low hanging fruit. aka.. there is ALWAYS an acceptable level of loss provided the intel op can be rebranded and continued.

So here we are... enjoy the show.

Its all a show.

