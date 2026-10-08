Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 8

I do not want Trump top touch this Russia plague fraud. leave it alone. you are tainted by COVID, no one wants to hear your voice on anything to do with an infectious disease or vaccine. I say this as someone who supports you...please let this pass...its a fraud, a scam. by hucksters ginning up fear to sell their shit.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 8

can someone show me a clean Trump 2.0 cabinet member? anyone near the orbit? someone? Bueller?

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