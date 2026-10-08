I am sorry, she should get back her money from the surgeons who did her face work and all the BOTIX and looks-maxxing…get it back, they damaged you…sue them! use POTUS Trump Justice department. to sue.

;-)

‘Kimberly Guilfoyle was preparing for her congressional hearing to become U.S. ambassador to Greece when she reached out to a Trump donor with an urgent request: She needed $100,000 that she said she owed American Express—in a way that wouldn’t leave a paper trail.

“It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” she wrote on Signal, according to messages reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “Please.”’