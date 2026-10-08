I am sorry, she should get back her money from the surgeons who did her face work and all the BOTIX and looks-maxxing…get it back, they damaged you…sue them! use POTUS Trump Justice department. to sue.
;-)
‘Kimberly Guilfoyle was preparing for her congressional hearing to become U.S. ambassador to Greece when she reached out to a Trump donor with an urgent request: She needed $100,000 that she said she owed American Express—in a way that wouldn’t leave a paper trail.
“It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” she wrote on Signal, according to messages reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “Please.”’
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I do not want Trump top touch this Russia plague fraud. leave it alone. you are tainted by COVID, no one wants to hear your voice on anything to do with an infectious disease or vaccine. I say this as someone who supports you...please let this pass...its a fraud, a scam. by hucksters ginning up fear to sell their shit.
can someone show me a clean Trump 2.0 cabinet member? anyone near the orbit? someone? Bueller?