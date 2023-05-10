Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Tall Tim
May 10, 2023

We have a mountain of evidence these shots should be pulled, but the agenda is to cull the herd. They have likely already doomed several Billion people to certain death- even if it takes a few years to accomplish the mission. All of these moves to tighten control over movement and communication are being set up to prevent any pushback once the sheeple realize what is going on. Peace and love.

Howard Tenenbaum
May 11, 2023

I love it when the CDC and folks like the devil in carnate Peter Hotez claim that there's nothing to worry about since most cases of myocarditis are mild. Well, the clinical presentations could be mild to subclinical. But the intermediate and longterm sequelae are anything but mild. The risk for life altering cardiac disease is increased. In fact increased to the point where early death can be anticipate or if lucky, need for a hopefully successful heart transplant. The scar tissues advance all the time I believe. And if a patient continues to produce spike protein, and who really knows how long this occurs, the damage will only continue. IMHO these people require longterm medical management. And based on some insights related to research I was involved in, it's possible that management of post-myocarditis disease could be enhanced with the use of doxycycline which has antiinflammatory effects as well as the ability to inhibit matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), the latter playing an important role in scar tissue advancement.

