This suggests that there could be longer term cardiac damage post COVID mRNA technology based gene injection. Thus must cardiologists be on the lookout and to initiate tests e.g. EKGs, late contrast gadolinium chest MRIs? D-dimers? high-sensitivity troponin test?

We argue and McCullough and Oskoui and Stock and Thorp et al. have raised the issue of (including myself) the potential for cathecholamine surges e.g. adrenaline bathing the myocardial scarred heart and leading to cardiac arrest as the heart is placed under too much strain with the already sub-optimal electrical conduction across the scarred (dead) myocardial muscle. Is this a serious issue that those with silent myocarditis post shot must be concerend with?

How much risk are our children at now? Our teens? Those who are active. Pilots under stress?

Is this a ticking time bomb in someone post shot to go off one day with increased physical activity?

It is a debate that must take place and steps taken to exclude silent myocarditis as the outcome can be catastrophic.

