Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
May 13, 2023

You would think this would be common knowledge, and common sense. At what point does the truth become too big to hide?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Kevin Brink's avatar
Kevin Brink
May 13, 2023

not to worry. Pfizer will make a mRNA vaccine to make sudden cardiac death "less serious".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture