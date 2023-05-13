COVID-19 Vaccines Can Cause Sudden Cardiac Deaths: Warns Expert (Dr. Fraiman), Calls For Its Withdrawal From Market; Fraiman said that he and his team have multiple autopsy studies that provide
'essentially conclusive evidence' that all the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are inducing sudden cardiac deaths.'; mRNA vaccines can increase serious adverse events in people, including sudden cardiac death
SOURCE:
https://www.thehealthsite.com/news/covid-19-vaccines-can-cause-sudden-cardiac-deaths-warns-expert-calls-for-its-withdrawal-from-market-942361/
‘Fraiman continued to say that he and his team have multiple autopsy studies that provide 'essentially conclusive evidence' that all the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are inducing sudden cardiac deaths. We further added, "I believe the mRNA vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market until new randomized control trials can clearly demonstrate the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the serious harm we now know vaccines are causing."‘
You would think this would be common knowledge, and common sense. At what point does the truth become too big to hide?
not to worry. Pfizer will make a mRNA vaccine to make sudden cardiac death "less serious".