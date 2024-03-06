COVID did to US & the world under Trump (PREP ACT, Liability Protection) what Bush did to US & world using 9/11 (Patriot Act) & Obama did to US & world islamizing US with Tasfeen Maliks & jihadists &
now Biden INC in completing with he, Biden, leading full INVASION of US at the Southern border with 10 million so far in his administration crossing illegally, 3 million 'gotaways', 400 terrorists
Only difference is Trump loved America and was fucked sideways by the Task Force led by Fauci and Birx..their job was to hurt Trump at the polls and they did with a catastrophic pandemic reponse…they conspired to take him out….they did….I know, I was there, I can say things that will make you really understand how much Trump was fucked by these beasts and how America was hurt…most of his political appointees did not even support him, they just wanted job, power, DC…I spoke privately to many as the polls were shaky and their biggest concern was not helping him, no, even as his appointees, they were concerned with no job on K street…the usual trajectory…they could not care for America or Trump…Trump was fucked not only by democrats and RINOs, but by republicans in his own administration. Whoever chose the people in his administration fucked him good!
I was shocked, save for my boss and a few others, most really never cared for him…Trump had basically the entire DC working against him…
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
this is why I say this time POTUS Trump, go in there to burn it all down, to the studs, to the floor…e.g. place CDC on Alcatraz…open it up for those employees…they deserve to be there…what they did to hurt him politcally…for FDA and NIH and CDC, it was never a public health response to this fake non-pandemic, even if you pretended, to them, it was a pure political response full of lies and all roads led to fucking Trump. Bringing him down. Daily…
Do not afraid POTUS Trump to go in there with malice, vengeance, retribution…punish them all.
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
COVID did to US & the world under Trump (PREP ACT, Liability Protection) what Bush did to US & world using 9/11 (Patriot Act) & Obama did to US & world islamizing US with Tasfeen Maliks & jihadists &
BUSH AND CHENY A/W/A -THE DOD KILLED A LOT OF PEOPLE FOR PROFIT, AND IN THEIR WAKE
IMPRISONED US WITH THE FUCKING ILLEGAL PATRIOT ACT-COMPLETELY OBLITERATING THE US CONSTITUTION AND OUR CIVIL RIGHTS-- THEY GOT AWAY WITH MURDER OR GENOCIDE- AND THEN DROPPED THIS AWESOME WEAPONIZED ALPHABET AGENCY SYSTEM IN THE HANDS OF THE FUCKING WORST NAZI RAT BASTARDS THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN!
FLASH NEWS for Paul-ALEX
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/treason-bombshell-report-reveals-biden-has-secretly-flown-320000-illegals-united-states
If this is true, 320,000 you knows its 10x, where the hell are they dumping them all?