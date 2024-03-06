Only difference is Trump loved America and was fucked sideways by the Task Force led by Fauci and Birx..their job was to hurt Trump at the polls and they did with a catastrophic pandemic reponse…they conspired to take him out….they did….I know, I was there, I can say things that will make you really understand how much Trump was fucked by these beasts and how America was hurt…most of his political appointees did not even support him, they just wanted job, power, DC…I spoke privately to many as the polls were shaky and their biggest concern was not helping him, no, even as his appointees, they were concerned with no job on K street…the usual trajectory…they could not care for America or Trump…Trump was fucked not only by democrats and RINOs, but by republicans in his own administration. Whoever chose the people in his administration fucked him good!

I was shocked, save for my boss and a few others, most really never cared for him…Trump had basically the entire DC working against him…

this is why I say this time POTUS Trump, go in there to burn it all down, to the studs, to the floor…e.g. place CDC on Alcatraz…open it up for those employees…they deserve to be there…what they did to hurt him politcally…for FDA and NIH and CDC, it was never a public health response to this fake non-pandemic, even if you pretended, to them, it was a pure political response full of lies and all roads led to fucking Trump. Bringing him down. Daily…

Do not afraid POTUS Trump to go in there with malice, vengeance, retribution…punish them all.