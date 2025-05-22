Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

is remarkable he returned all things considered. that I give him huge credit for. question is, what happens now. we are wobbly.

Dave aka Geezermann
40m

Paul, did you know that yesterday there was a court case in Florida where the government was being sued over the PREP Act. The attorney was Jeff Childers. It was a hearing where the government moved to dismiss the suit, but the judge sided with Childers, and there will be a trial.

Jeff writes the Coffee & Covid Substack, and he reported on his success today.

If you go to his comment section you will see that my comment this morning is #1, and has 450 "likes". Jeff has a LOT of readers.

https://open.substack.com/pub/coffeeandcovid/p/blind-justice-wednesday-may-21-2025?r=1657tz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

