Trump lost in 2020 because of vote mischief & failed response & OWS.

It is a fact. You may not want to know it, but it is a fact. The fake pandemic response hurt Trump at the polls in 2020. People were hurt.

Denying it will not make it go away.

The RNC was 100% WRONG to whitewash COVID out of convention; the decision was made to not table and mention COVID or the deadly mRNA vaccine. That was wrong! Too many were hurt by it on both sides and no longer can any of these leaders say the lockdowns were effective or the mRNA vaccine worked. They were not, they (lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel (Pfizer, MODERNA et al.) mRNA vaccine) actually killed people. Both sides.

One side brought it, and one side rolled it out and mandated it…both sides are to blame for the harms we have endured and standing up and admitting it, and facing it, and telling people how you will make them WHOLE, is what is needed, NOT denial and a game.

I think Trump remains the best option for USA (and world) and ONLY option and I stand behind him fully. 100% and will work day and night to help re-elect him but he

i)must re-visit LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP ACT and

ii)he must consider some form of victim compensation fund for those hurt by the lockdowns and vaccine and

iii)he must give whistle blower protection to doctors and scientists to come forward and tell us of the wrongs they did and

iv)he must disband the VAERS (CDC’s corrupted surveillance system) for a proper acute surveillance system for mRNA (and DNA viral vector) vaccine injures for decades to come (to best tailor and target care and support) and

v)he must implement the proper judicial legal tribunals to hold all involved in the COVID and mRNA fraud accountable.

As he seals the border and mass deports all 20 million illegals under Harris and Biden and all from under Obama 2009 onwards (his 8 years) and ends the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas war, and brings China to heel (shut down all purchases from China) and brings Cost of Living and inflation down and makes our streets safe again by designating antifa and BLM and jailing thugs for life, no parole ever, as terror groups and apprehends and deports all persons linked to any Latino, Middle Eastern, African gangs and safeguards our 2nd amendment and ensures anyone who physically attacks our police or border agents or military are put to death! All this on day one, January 20th 2025!

MAGA! I believe in Trump and his goodness and ability to fix America!

Trump was never to blame for the failure of the fraud pandemic response because he did not know, he was no scientist, and no, he was not ‘with them’, he was not with subversives and malevolent people like Fauci, Birx, Bourla, Bancel, Malone, Azar, Hahn…I am talking from on the inside…it was war daily…and he Trump fought CDC and teachers union etc….these types, the deepstate, the democrats, all those conspiring to harm his re-election and his safety…no he was ‘with us’…fighting for us, all the time….a good man…he was part of no OP, he tried hard to fix this fraud COVID and save lives (if there was real risk) and he took counsel and advice and guidance from his crooked Task Force save Giroir IMO (I was there and fought on the inside against the madness alongside real soldiers and heroes like Atlas and Navarro and Caputo and Bannon)…

All of COVID, let me state it as clearly as I can, all of COVID was a lie…100%, there was NO pandemic…they created something, fear, a lie, out of NOTHING…just like they did for H1N1 swine flu in 2009 and trying now, fabricating fear out of NOTHING for the coming fraud fake non-H5N1, H5N2, H5N8 etc. avian bird flu pandemic…there is none, and will be none, NO bird flu pandemic, just a fraud! Using PCR process again to create something out of nothing…we can test anything and make it positive using PCR…Kary Mullis told you this….Be warned…think and make common sense decisions, reasonable precautions. We have no evidence, zero, of any bird flu risk, to humans, no human-to-human transmission, NONE…it’s all a lie AGAIN…just like COVID…

Had we done NOTHING for this fraud COVID in January or so 2020, had we done nothing, other than strongly as always, protect our high risk and vulnerable in our society, taking common-sense precautions, even from common colds, no one would have noticed, and we would have lost far fewer and in fact, most who died would be alive today. It is what we did, the medical policies and response, it was the deadly actions of our medical doctors, yes, your doctors, our hospitals, our governments and officials, that killed we estimated 95 to 98% of all who died.

All of the evidence today indications 100% that:

1)no lockdown worked and in turn harmed and killed, nowhere, in the entire world and will never ever work for a respiratory pathogen (if it is real) that has already breached borders and has animal origins reservoirs etc. We knew it could have never worked yet responded by prolonging and hardening lockdowns and killing people…globally

2)no school closure worked and in turn harmed and killed, nowhere, in the entire world

3)no business closure worked and in turn harmed and killed, nowhere, in the entire world

4)no shielding steps worked and in turn harmed and killed, nowhere, in the entire world

5)no masks, mask mandates, blue surgical masks, cloth face masks, coverings, anything, worked and in turn harmed and killed, nowhere, in the entire world

6)no Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA technology gene-based COVID vaccine worked, ever, will never, was untested, was unsafe, never proven safe or effective to reduce death, ICU, hospitalization etc., no proper randomized controlled trials were ever conducted, nothing, all fraud, all data FDA used to grant EUAs were fraud data, and in turn harmed and killed, nowhere, in the entire world did it work. Malone knows what he did in causing deaths and he knows his silence was purposeful for him to benefit and he did, Bourla knows what he did in causing deaths and he knows his silence was purposeful for him to benefit and he did, Bancel knows what he did in causing deaths and he knows his silence was purposeful for him to benefit and he did, Sahin knows what he did in causing deaths and he knows his silence was purposeful for him to benefit and he did, Weissman et al. knows what he did in causing deaths and he knows his silence was purposeful for him to benefit and he did…these are criminals IMO and must face proper judicial inquiry under oath.

Malone knew he was lying to the public here in these tweets yet he did not care, he had fame to create and an image to create…he had money to make and your money to fleece…and he did…he got more horses out of you…

Whenever he wants, he can have an unscripted, no phones to read off of, no laptop, no teleprompter, with me….just lets have a debate on your mRNA work and what you knew and when about the deadliness of the mRNA vaccine with your technology, bring Bourla and Bancel and Weissman too…on your work…

MAGA!

