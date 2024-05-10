CNN and FOX on any health issues, turn it off! We have no indication whatsoever of any increased risk of disease.

So what? So what that this FLiRT is now dominant? So EFFin what? Oh you want us to get concerned this summer so you can drive masks again and lockdowns? Combining FLiRT with H5N1? I mean how stupid do you think we are? We seen you coming miles away with this fraud.

And we are being bombarded with fearporn. Do not listen, go on with your life. Take no vaccine for this, no lockdown, no masks, no healthy person, no one who have gotten here needs any vaccine for this for the mRNA vaccine (Bourla, Bancel, Malone etc. are ineffective and deadly). There is no benefit. The vaccines have failed. Never worked in the first place as there is no mechanism whereby systemically induced/existing vaccinal antibodies can enter the respiratory compartment (nasal/pharynx mucosal layers where it is needed). Do not fall for this. Do not listen to any of your health officials on this. Turn it off I said! No booster, nothing. Walk away. No child, no healthy child, young teen, teen etc. needs this. No COVID vaccine.

It is the new dominant sub-variant. So what?

CDC COVID Data Tracker: Variant Proportions