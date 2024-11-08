I am so happy Trump won for he should have won in 2020 had it not been for the fraud and evil duplicitous Fauci Birx Aazar Redfield Hahn CDC HHS FDA et al. OWS lockdowns…so he has now gotten his just rewards! He should have gotten re-elected in 2020 had it not been for the OWS failure and lockdowns.

Both lost, one due to ravages of the lockdowns (Trump did not have to deal with the vaccines effects yet as did not emerge under him while he brought it under OWS) and the other due to the ravages of the Malone mRNA vaccine. As part of their re-elections.

And now I understand why I was denied after it was asked of me, to speak at the RNC for the Trump campaign, very shrewd and smart, wanted no face of any anti-Malone mRNA vaccine be seen at the RNC…that face being me, I was fighting the OWS and lockdowns. They, RNC, Trump et al. went SILENT (no discussion of COVID and OWS and vaccine) including silencing RFK Jr. (and his scientist followers are silenced prostrating for a job) so that Biden and Harris could take the negative effects ONLY of the Malone et al. vaccine. Biden and Harris greatest mistake was that they too went silent and did not deal with OWS and the vaccine, yet it was them taking the hit due to the harms of the vaccine. Had Harris raised it as part of her campaign and reminded people that the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine was brought by the Trump administration under OWS, and thus they too had some blame, then she may have done way better. A different outcome.

What say you? I am thinking…musing…speculating.

Does this line of thinking have merit?

I think Trump et al. made a BOSS decision not mentioning the OWS and vaccine and praising it ONLY, if only from a politically strategic point of view. I do think it was terribly wrong to do this as people were misinformed and deceived. Trump praised it and did not deal with the deadliness of OWS and the mRNA vaccine while Harris did not praise it nor did she raise the harms. So at least Trump et al. helped themselves politically. Both parties at the loss to the American people.

Now I get it fully. How shrewd and how cunning yet how strategic.

COVID featured NEGATIVELY in BOTH elections, the ravages of COVID, OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine and both parties, in separate years and re-election…both parties went on to LOSE. COVID dealt its death blow. As it should have.

Let us now see under Trump et al. if the public will finally get proper accounting and justice and punishment dealt out, for the fraud COVID, OWS, the deadly Malone et al. vaccine.

I wish POTUS Trump full success over the nest 4 years and safety. I wish same for RFK Jr. and all the staff and safety and civility for the entire nation. God bless America!

