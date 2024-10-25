transmission where to date not one case of asymptomatic spread; Trump approved operation warp speed (OWS) for NOTHING, he did not know the COVID Task Force were conspiring with CDC, NIH, FDA, health officials, RINOs, legacy media, globalists, deepstate etc. in destroying his 2020 re-election and it is why he lost in November 2020; let me be clear, the OWS lockdowns hurt people badly, killed many, and costed POTUS Trump and you may not want to face it or admit it, but that is the truth! The deadly lockdown lunatic response killed people, and Trump also approved the deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA gene-based vaccine based on lies by all involved, it was not needed, it was safety untested, and it was ineffective and deadly; to state today October 2024 that OWS and the Malone mRNA vaccines were successful is an outright falsehood and deception.

Again, I am learning as I go and admit there is lots to know still on this fraud. If I make a mistake, I am prepared to admit and to re-arrange and update my thinking. I wish to learn.

I support POTUS Trump as before and am part of various groups working to help his re-election. I trust he will and can do good. I trust. At present working the 6 to 7 swing states e.g. Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia etc. to drive the 6 to 7 million Christian and Evangelical voters who did not vote in 2020, to get out to vote.

again, Trump was greatly misled in 2020 as to the fake COVID, as to the need, the speed at which it, the mRNA gene-based vaccine (Sahin, Weissman, Bancel, Malone et al.) could be actually brought to market etc.; all involved knew they were fucking Trump except Trump, because he was not a doctor or scientist! He trusted. We faced a crisis at most if anything in early 2020, and maybe even a routine seasonal influenza, not even a bad one! I am trying to say there was NOTHING! The COVID OWS lockdown response was to NOTHING! Not a pandemic. Yes, there were some high-risk elderly who did develop serious symptoms and there could be many reasons including a toxin, poison etc. developed (manmade, lab) that caused the respiratory type symptoms. It could be some type of pathogen (driving pulmonary serious symptoms) via infectious clones (JJ Couey) deployed at various places (multiple release) to deceive us into a spreading pandemic. I argue that the PCR ‘process’ was detecting NOTHING! The so-called pandemic was to NOTHING and based on NOTHING! We had NO pandemic!!!

I also argue that whatever was out there, was circulating or in the environment in 2016 etc. Not 2020. Our immune systems etc. had seen whatever it was prior and reacted to it and was primed. We had immunological experience.

All we had to do was NOTHING! Just strongly as always, double and triple down protections of high-risk vulnerable persons. NOTHING was needed. I do agree also that there was a role for anti-infectives and antibiotics, anti-coagulants early on in high risk more severe situations for whatever this was, that caused in some, severe pulmonary inflammatory responses. IMO, such anti-infectives had a powerful role ‘early on’ in sequelae and for severe instances. not to be used as popping candy.

The medical, the policies, the administrative hospital steps is what killed the vast majority of people, people who were not to die, people who would be alive today had it not been for the denial of treatments as beds were closed off as COVID beds (so could not get treatment for heart illness, renal illness, cancers etc.), the lockdowns, the school closures, the business closures, the Malone et al. mRNA technology gene vaccine itself and mostly from the medical response by medical doctors, hospitals etc. such as isolation, fear driven into our elderly, denial of antibiotics for mainly bacterial pneumonia, dehydration, malnourishment, DNR orders, multiple toxic drugs pumped into high-risk vulnerable persons, abuse of the elderly in hospitals, sedatives given such as ketamine, propofol, midazolam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc., deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, deadly ventilator (even high-flow oxygen to vulnerable persons) etc.

COVID is and was a 100% lie and not real, it was not real! OWS was deadly and never successful and saved not one life! The Malone Bourla Sahin et al. mRNA gene-based vaccine never worked and saved not one life and killed people!

It is critical that POTUS Trump stop saying that OWS and lockdowns was a success, and the Malone mRNA vaccine was a success. This is dangerous to the American people! It is absolutely wrong for anyone to state that the OWS and vaccine worked as well as to remain silent!

POTUS Trump is the ONLY option we have, and we need him, we have to get him re-elected, with all his imperfections and mistakes, to try to help save USA and if we got 5% of what he says, we would be better off relative to what Biden-Harris-Obama et al. have done to USA, especially as to the breach of the US borders allowing rapists and murderers into USA. Trump is not perfect yet loves USA and the flag etc. and it is important for he is not seeking to hurt USA.

I shall write more shortly on what I think happened from start of this COVID fraud to now.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)