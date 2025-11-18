Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

the lie of asymptomatic transmission, the lie about equal risk of severe outcome despite differentials in baseline risk etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
iwalkalone's avatar
iwalkalone
2hEdited

Not to disagree but I got no COVID shots. However my bloodwork shows spike protein antibodies and my autoimmune panel is a mess. My doctor, Dr. Villa thinks these results are from getting an earlier strain of COVID. I think it’s from shedding but either way I think COVID itself and shedding are bioweapons that will (if untreated) bring down many unvaccinated people. Takes years to destroy an immune system. A lot of ticking time bombs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture