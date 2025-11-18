Trump was deceived, misled and if you were him you would have done same and also would have had NO choice, the DEEPSTATE runs America, even after this Trump Presidency ends! Will never end! DEEPSTATE’s throttle of us the people! Trump was deceived in major ways, and he fell for it, deceived by pharma, vaccine makers, his CDC, FDA, HHS et al. officials, medical doctors, academia, media, all of it. So I have always known he was never nefarious in this, he did not BRING COVID, he did not…but he did approve OWS lockdowns and the Malone Moncef et al. Sahin BioNTech et al. mRNA vaccine…moreover, it is his responsibility how this played out; however, I think if he was in power 2020 onwards, he would have mandated, he would have had no choice…IMO…IMO, Trump would have had to mandate the mRNA vaccine.

rest assured, I remain at his side and in support of him, and want his success and if possible to be on Rushmore! I think while he has made catastrophic long-term mistakes for USA (and world) e.g. OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine, he has also done some of the most magnificent and tremendous beneficial acts and decisions for USA and by extension the world, and I tip my hat to him.

but his continued support and praise of OWS lockdowns and the Malone Kariko Weissman Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine is indefensible! Very wrong IMO. He knows the truth that the mRNA vaccine is ineffective, failed, and deadly. I cannot explain or defend that. He will need to historically. It is his legacy. And IMO he will remain like Sisyphus, forever up and down the hill with the bolder called ‘mRNA vaccine’, if he does not stand up and speak against the ill and pull it from US market. In hiring people like RFK Jr., Bhattacharya, Oz, Prasad, Makary et al. whose job is to misdirect and bullshit us with mercury and Tylenol drivel, averting our gaze from vaccine and the mRNA vaccine specifically as they ‘slip’ it in…is another terrible misstep and me thinks courtesy of The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales, aka The ICE Queen, for she knew in them, she got compliant bendable sell out people. IMO. She can keep their stones in her hands perennially. And squeeze at will. As she currently does.

The fact that all these months have passed, nominated and approved, and going to be one year now and these clowns, these jesters, the quintet clowns I call them, have not removed mRNA vaccine from market tells you all you need to know. ssshhhh, did he say that? I seem to forget they playing 5 D chess…and we the people are the idiots.

up your ass with that!

crap…

hang them high if we get courts and judges proclaiming guilt and they taking lives with the fraud COVID lockdowns and deadly Albert Bourla Malone Pfizer mRNA vaccine. hang all involved, who screwed up and misled our great POTUS Trump. and killed Americans as a result.

