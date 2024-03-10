COVID was MURDER in the first, the fake non-pandemic, the PCR-manufactured 'false positive' asymptomatic lie of transmission non-pandemic, was MURDER & the lockdowns, the mRNA technology vaccine
all of it, all of COVID was a lie, nothing was true, nothing we were told! Malone and Weissman and Bourla knew it could not work, the mRNA technology could not, yet they MURDERED people
it is not even about doing the right safety tests and for right long duration, these beasts knew way before it was unsafe…no amount of safety tests can take something unsafe from get go, and MAKE it safe…
it is for this reason we hang them all, we hang them high.
Dr David Martin, Dr Bryan Ardis, Stew Peters, Karen Kingston, myself and many others, agree 100% with you on this Dr Paul Alexander; Remdesivir was Fauci protocol for doctors to administer ~ most all, know the outcome. Moreover, the fall & attack on Western Societies is obvious; the slow coup'
Also, the wrongful use of Midazolam in nursing homes, especially in France, where Rivotril is preferred, is concerning. As I am 70, I worry about the future for those my age.