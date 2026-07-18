Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Ann
17m

We must never forget. Thank you Dr. Paul.

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Warren Ross's avatar
Warren Ross
32mEdited

This is what Jonathan Couey has been saying for the past two years too but he does not think overcycling was the problem. Rather it was misapplication of the PCR test.

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