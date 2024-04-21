COVID was NEVER a pandemic! Never, it was a lie! 100% of it! Nothing of it is true and not one of those scientists and doctors talking shit can defend it was! Whatever was circulating, they named it
'COVID'...it was ALWAYS circulating, they released it, 'they' knew; they used the PCR process to detect something that they knew was there...& over-cycled it to ensure EVERYONE was POSITIVE to harm 45
the key was to take down Trump and they sure did…he is not POTUS, is he not? we went from unstoppable January 2020 to July 2020 in trouble electorally…yes these fuckers stole votes and mail ins but the lockdown lunacy was doing its trick…Trump wore it…and via internal polls, his supporters told us they were hurt by the lockdowns…
now recall, mRNA Malone was not there on tap yet…many have been harmed by it and died…who will wear the blame come November 2024? Trump or Biden?
