to believe that. Trump ran on openness, fairness, transparency etc. I expect it from him and hope he stamps this all out and does it fast for the voters are souring. Midterms coming fast, many already locked in. I have hope in him. Still do. IMO this crypto bitcoin thing remains one huge scam, corruption, stealing and filth and even Trump said so at one point that it was a scam. If you cannot explain to me what this is then its bullshit. Get rich ponzi schemes, that’s all the crook do and seek.

What is your view? I am conflicted in this. 6 vs 7? you see the issue.

I think the key is Trump has enacted legislation or did policies that yes his sons and those near him have benefitted but the reality is we may frown or not approve but he is not violating law. That’s the key. I think overall he is trying to make things better for Americans but certainly for himself and his family and pals etc. No doubt and is he breaking law? No evidence of that. I not calling Trump sons crooks, but they sure enriching themselves. Is it the right thing to do? No! But no laws as we know being broken.

Hunter and the Biden crime family are a whole different story. However. Criminals. Maybe we may learn things as time goes on as to some of Trump’s actions but as of now, he has not broken laws. He has not. Ethically we could balk but that’s about all we can do…moreover, as good governance, we always settle stuff at the ballot box or courts. Use that if you have issues. Do I like what is reported and we see, NO…yes his sons have substantially benefited financially as a result of his actions without violating the law, that’s the key, versus crack whore Hunter. I told you the devil sent word from hell that hell is off limits to Hunter. They afraid of him down there! Said he liable to damage hell with his deviancy. Said Hunter is the kind of man to screw his own sister…

By

Angus Berwick

Follow

and

Eliot Brown

Follow

Feb. 7, 2026 9:00 pm ET

In the depths of Donald Trump’s interregnum, his eldest two sons huddled in a Mar-a-Lago conference room with boyhood pal Zach Witkoff to conjure up a new money machine. Two other would-be cryptocurrency entrepreneurs showed up, one in sweatpants.

That pre-election confab sowed the seeds for World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture that, with the senior Trump back in power, is generating cash far faster than the president’s decades-old real-estate business.

One Generation Runs the Country. The Next Cashed In on Crypto. - WSJ