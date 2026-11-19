Not all X said I agreed with but some in this is sage. Much sage!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Not all X said I agreed with but some in this is sage. Much sage!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Elon Musk Feels “Pretty Foolish” For Donating Mega-Bucks To Losing MAGA In Midterms https://deadline.com/2026/11/elon-musk-midterms-regrets-1237228534/
Rubio is more seriously weighing a 2028 run, allies say...I will consider him as the ONLY Republican to consider the rest are stupid clowns. sat too long silent as orbit ransacked the nation and world with corruption too. https://archive.ph/ba7PZ#selection-2819.7-2819.62