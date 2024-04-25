privilege…Biden had to get any evidence Trump had of the fraud fake Russia Collusion and it is in those Crossfire Hurricane documents…pointing directly at Obama, Hilary, Biden, Clapper et al. Go ask **cough cough Huma, Harf, and the one with red hair ** cough cough

‘Again, the reason Biden (illegally) raided Trump is because Trump declassified (via memo on 1/19/2021) and kept his personal copy of his Crossfire Hurricane presidential records. Biden, through his Deputy Counsel White House Jonathan Su, waived Trump’s claim of executive privilege. Biden AG Merrick Garland personally approved the raid.

These Crossfire Hurricane records are devastating to Obama, Biden, Hillary, Clapper, Comey, and so many others. They made up the Russian collusion hoax in 2016. Because Russia almost certainly hacked Hillary’s home server. Evidencing her Clinton Foundation foreign corruption as Obama’s Secretary of State. If Russia leaked the hacked material before the election, Hillary wanted to blame a Trump dirty campaign trick—falsely accusing him of colluding with Russia.

Conspiracy theory? 51 former intel agents, working with the CIA, ran the same play with Hunter’s laptop of Biden’s foreign corruption in 2020. This is a criminal conspiracy. Trump could have publicly disclosed these declassified Crossfire Hurricane records in his civil lawsuit versus Hillary over the Russian-collusion hoax Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, a Democrat operative who bashed Trump on Facebook, was forced to recuse from that case. Six weeks later, Reinhart’s clear bias against Trump (somehow) didn’t matter anymore.

Reinhart approved Biden’s (through Garland and Jay Bratt, now Jack Smith’s counselor) unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful raid on Trump. For presidential records Trump was allowed to have in the Office of the Former President, per the Presidential Records Act.

In other words, Obama and Biden have politicized and weaponized law enforcement and intel agencies to interfere in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential elections against Trump. Because Obama and Biden know Trump has the goods on their ongoing Russian-collusion criminal conspiracy.

The Trump 47 DOJ must deliver severe consequences.’

Put another way, we must punish them including serious jail time and now you understand why they want his shot? Trump can jail them all and we want him to.