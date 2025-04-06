Peter Thiel is a lot of things—a Republican megadonor, an avowed fan of monopolies, and the guy responsible for this website’s former parent company, Gawker Media, going bankrupt some years ago. And if his latest public appearance is any indicator, he’s ready for war. Specifically, war against the powerful old people at establishment financial institutions. At Miami’s Bitcoin 2022 conference on Thursday, Thiel, age 54, kicked off his keynote speech—which you can watch for yourself here—with a clip of himself in 1999 ruminating about the future of cellphones, banks, and digital infrastructure. Then, the real Thiel took the stage and said he’d start his talk the same way he’d start investor pitches in PayPal’s early days: ripping up several hundred dollars and negging onlookers for their naively shocked reactions at the guy who just ripped up several hundred dollars. “Would the gentleman in the front row like to have the money?” He asked, crumpling the bills and tossing the wad to the front row. “I thought you guys were supposed to be Bitcoin maximalists!”

According to Thiel, Bitcoin’s slow adoption is also due to the fact that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is too ungrateful to the gods of digital finance to see the opportunities it presents. “I think the central bankers—Mr. Powell, people like that—should be extremely grateful to Bitcoin,” Thiel went on, “Because it’s the last warning they’re going to get. They’ve chosen to ignore it, and they will have to pay the consequences for that in the years ahead.”

Peter Thiel Shreds $100s and Mocks the Unwashed Masses at Crypto Conference

