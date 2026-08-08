Cui bono? BREAKING: US appeals court blocks Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project; WHAT IS YOUR OPINION ON THIS? I felt the administration needed to ask the American people if it wanted
this; I do not get the belief that people can do what they want with the people's house...why was not congress involved given it is the White House & not Trump house to do as they wanted? it
is so bizarre…fishy is the word. stinks to high heavens.
Why was the proper oversight not gotten? who got the contracts? was Corey (Noem lover) involved given he is a kickback man, an under the table pay off man? bag man. which Trump orbit insiders, buddies, cabinet members and families got contracts and piece of this? who? can each dollar be accounted for? one would be a stupid c**t to think this was not too about contracts and making money. all of these. I am sorry, again, I must speak my mind, while fly over country, poor people, struggling factory workers, real people cannot make ends meet, we building gaudy ballrooms and people making money. the moment the Senate said they would pay more tax money for this I smelt the rat. Senate giving you more than you asked for, that meant senators were lining up to pilfer the tax payer. I want each dollar accounted for. can that happen? who benefits? something is wrong with how these projects are being rushed and funded etc. something is not proper here. never was.
Is this ruling fair? how could they just rush off one day start breaking down the people’s house? telling us we need a new ballroom? who gave them the right to do this? did not belong to them.
Ask Obama how he got his basketball court approved?
From the first moment I saw Trump's hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars ballroom as a travesty and insult to Americans. Despite the relentless propaganda of "the greatest economy in US history", the fact -- a fact known to Trump -- is that the US economy is in the toilet and Americans are suffering.
So I'll refrain from voting on this and let anyone who wishes to do so guess my view on the matter.