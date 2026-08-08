Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Hazel's avatar
Hazel
19h

Ask Obama how he got his basketball court approved?

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
18h

From the first moment I saw Trump's hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars ballroom as a travesty and insult to Americans. Despite the relentless propaganda of "the greatest economy in US history", the fact -- a fact known to Trump -- is that the US economy is in the toilet and Americans are suffering.

So I'll refrain from voting on this and let anyone who wishes to do so guess my view on the matter.

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