is so bizarre…fishy is the word. stinks to high heavens.

Why was the proper oversight not gotten? who got the contracts? was Corey (Noem lover) involved given he is a kickback man, an under the table pay off man? bag man. which Trump orbit insiders, buddies, cabinet members and families got contracts and piece of this? who? can each dollar be accounted for? one would be a stupid c**t to think this was not too about contracts and making money. all of these. I am sorry, again, I must speak my mind, while fly over country, poor people, struggling factory workers, real people cannot make ends meet, we building gaudy ballrooms and people making money. the moment the Senate said they would pay more tax money for this I smelt the rat. Senate giving you more than you asked for, that meant senators were lining up to pilfer the tax payer. I want each dollar accounted for. can that happen? who benefits? something is wrong with how these projects are being rushed and funded etc. something is not proper here. never was.

Is this ruling fair? how could they just rush off one day start breaking down the people’s house? telling us we need a new ballroom? who gave them the right to do this? did not belong to them.