$ massive military?

POTUS Trump’s 2nd Presidency was badly hurt here, I think irreparably by the Iran war! He doomed his legacy! For this is a devastating loss. I wanted him on Rushmore and January 2020 he was headed there!

Did you know it is known fact now that China’s hypersonic missiles can destroy our entire US air-craft carrier fleet in minutes? Complete!

Yes, Iran’s 9 billion USD $ year military just humiliated and schlonged the combined US and Israel military…

that the US Navy cannot re-open the Strait of Hormuz until Iran decides it will open.

Is that where we have come to? How come? What happens if Iran decides to now move and shut the Red Sea passages? Shuts the entire Persian Gulf. Then most of the globe’s economy can grind to a halt!

Military strikes on Iran is NOT the optimal way forward. It must be diplomacy that involves the Gulf Arab States and not with the morons biased idiots Witkoff and Kushner. Who have failed Trump!

Can Iran demand that the US remove itself from the Gulf States entirely? Well, that too may be on the table and may actually happen for there to be a solution. I do not know. I am no expert and I am not in any negotiation. But has to be considered too.

That is Iran…third rate Iran….we are not even talking about China yet, and as such, 1.5 trillion USD $ is taken from US tax payers yearly to enrich military criminals!! For really, Iran has shown that maybe, just maybe, our Emperor has no clothes and really it is better we did not know or the world…that Iran can stagger the military, intelligence, and logistical resources of the entire Middle East…rendering helpless the US military and Israel’s…

the perfidy by our governments being hoisted upon us Americans daily really knows no bounds…that they Iran, could use ballistic missiles and achieve the same result as nuclear missiles. We know that now. Iran has shown it can permanently cripple the Gulf Arab States.

The double force of US and Israel got so rag-dolled? Now idling in Hormuz? Not sure what to do? It is Monday morning now and our US war ships are near Iran and the naval officers are playing shuffle board, dominoes, and poker on the decks…getting sun tanned…on the tax payer dime…and actually are at risk. Of being attacked. Why not declare this DONE! Pick up the pieces. It is ok POTUS Trump. You were misled. Misled into this wrongful war by bigger forces than you, we understand! Take a stand now! Focus on diplomacy, focus on partnering with Iran to rebuild the infrastructure and get into energy deals with them, reciprocal…exchange skills and expertise. Why not? Both sides can make lots of money.

American military dominance is no more. In the Middle East. We opened a pandora’s box and pandora has come out to play. We cannot put her back.

A new power player has emerged, and we have created a stronger potent Iran. By our arrogance, miscalculations, and greed for their oil. Like in GAZA. For their real-estate et al. Money! It is the root of all evil.

Let’s face it, Iran won, we lost! Catastrophically for we actually strengthened a defiant Iran. Iran’s brutal regime remains in place, its ballistic and drone assets remain in place after all that bombing by both US and Israel military, its enriched uranium remains, HAMAS and Hezbollah are still on tap as are Islamic Jihad et al. and other terror entities, and now Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, it prior did not.

So where is our win? The ‘obliteration’?

It is all lies! US and Israel seem impotent to Iran. How come?

9 billion USD military can de-ball a 1.5 trillion USD military that has the help of Israel? How come? Were the billions and trillions poured into US military over decades really wasted? Has war fighting changed so much that our high-tech toys are just toys now? Cannot win in asymmetric battles? What are we going to do about it?

One combined with Israel? US & Israel combined? How come? 9 billion $ can do so much damage and render a trillion dollar $ military ineffective? To the point of ceasefire? Can Iranian asymmetric warfare be that potent? To render obsolete such advanced high-price US and Israel military technology? That maybe the high-tech very costly expensive jet fighter of today is obsolete now? Do you understand the trillions $$ that could be lost if this is shown here? We need urgent congressional testimony under oath for it seems we the American people and tax-payer have been lied to by military contractors, by the military industrial complex, by Lockheed etc. That our military is supreme. Iran has showed vast weaknesses in our US military and this wrongful war has given China and Russia prizes they should not have gotten.

Moreover:

‘Entire nation is being humiliated’ by Tehran says German chancellor in swipe at Trump

Friedrich Merz said the Iranians are negotiating ‘very skillfully’ as he questioned the US exit strategy for the war’…

When dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF said in the past that a deadly new Chinese missile could ‘destroy entire US fleet’ in 20 minutes, all of its aircraft carriers, why did we not take him seriously? This is a fact. ‘Experts have warned that a Chinese bomber carrying a new hypersonic missile could “destroy everything” in just 20 minutes.’ Yes, China!

In every wargame with China, the US military has admitted that the US loses, each time! Same when it war gamed US trying to take Strait of Hormuz or landing Kharg Island off of Iran. US loses to China each time and Hegseth said this. So where is the 1.5 trillion $ USD military budget going? In people’s pockets we know that! Military contractors, industrial complex, the US congress persons, the Senators etc. The American people need to know this.

That Iran can hit our INVISIBLE (formally thought) F-35 5th generation top of the line AIR FORCE military jet fighter and also hobble, wound the most advanced naval ship on earth, the USS Gerald Ford, that it is out of operation at least for one year. Iran subverted Gerald Ford carrier and has rendered it useless and showed that these are really floating tombs. Potential…vulnerable to hypersonic missiles and thousand dollar drones…Yes, and Iran devastated the US military bases across the Middle East, made them inoperable, no defense. This is why Iran is using few missiles and drones yet with pinpoint accuracy. I write today as a clarion call to POTUS Trump to bring the troops home and declare this over! Declare victory and begin repairs.

But then again, we have the White House Correspondence Dinner (WHCD) shooter that shows us how laxed the security is and was for the POTUS (people should be fired) and that maybe POTUS Trump is being sent a message that he best not renege and stop the war with Iran…could this be? That they could render the POTUS high risk by providing him such laxed security? Whose idea was it to have near entire cabinet and VPOTUS at the same meeting? Could Butler have been staged to send Trump a message? Could the war with Iran always have been planned like the fake fraud COVID non-pandemic but they waited for the right patsy POTUS figure to come along and they CHOSE Trump? Could Hilary actually have won by a pinch yet they put in Trump? I do believe he won complete 2024. I think Biden won 2020. Could Trump have been chosen just for this attack on Iran? Could Epstein matter really be part of a way to wield power and control on folk like a Trump? Could deep dark deadly people be the real power holders? Not Trump?

Is our POTUS Trump at risk if he tries to end the Iran war? That Iran has to be destroyed for the agenda and plans to go forward? And that Trump was the key to use the US military to help effect that?

I do not want my POTUS harmed in any way.

Do you understand the questions I raise?

Am I misguided?

I fear for my POTUS and plead that SS, law enforcement, FBI, all of the great agents heighten their work to protect POTUS…I think larger deadly forces are at play to stop him. Even as he does not even know the game he is in. The death game. Or does he?

This war by Trump will go down as the greatest military foreign policy disasters in history, cannot be matched and only matched socially by the catastrophic Operation Warp Speed fake fraud COVID non-pandemic PCR created non pandemic lockdowns and deadly ineffective non-sterilizing non-neutralizing Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine…both under POTUS Trump, two of the greatest disasters in US history.

Was POTUS Trump chosen to do these as the ONLY person who would fall for it by the deepstate real masters?

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