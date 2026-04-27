Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

it is very difficult to say Iran won and we lost but we need to wake up and not be bullshitted by the WH and the lies from media who want spots in briefing room etc and contracts and simply lie to us. the media under Trump is IMO worse than under Democrats...at least dems lie but these do not even report the news and when they do, they lie.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

he is correct as much as I dont approve of him politically for Europe: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/other/germany-s-merz-says-iran-is-humiliating-us-as-talks-stall/ar-AA21PzkD

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