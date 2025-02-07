potential breaches of security surrounding critical government IP and software, as well as the fact that Musk and his team (along with their associates) now have a snapshot of tax records, contracts, and payments belonging to their competitors.”

I love brave people and Dr. Wolf reveals testicles, cojones it seems the combined Republican cabal in congress and Democrats DO NOT seem to have as Musk ragdolls them!! I love the rag-dolling Musk is inflicting, I love a good ragdoll, but he is unchained, and I don’t like it!

It is time to slow your roll, Elon, slow your roll! Do all you are doing my homie, but make sure all you do is within the legal and allowable frameworks for they will come after you! No amount of money you have my brother will protect you if they, the very ‘they’ you think you have chained down, wants you schooled…they will discipline you!

Dr. Naomi Wolf reveals stones even as a supporter of 47 as I am, that Trump sycophants DON'T! A hat-tip is thus earned by Dr. Wolf for she is saying we can clean out corruption & even get back money but be CAREFUL she is warning, you may get something you did not bargain for; IMO, Musk unbridled!

It is time for MAGA lovers, for sycophants etc. to take their heads out of their assess and understand we love 47, we want his safety, we want his success, we want America peaceful and successful and I want him on Rushmore even, but if he EFFs up and he is EFFing up now with some of these actions IMO, then we got to call him out and go after him. He (and Biden and all involved) will NOT get away with the devastation of COVID and OWS, the lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bancel Bourla Pfizer Moderna BioNTech et al. mRNA transfection injection, he must come to the podium, as the leader, and he must talk to us and mea culpa and explain, and ask forgiveness, for he brought it, regardless if Biden rolled it out. He allowed lockdowns that killed many. A vaccine that killed many and still is and it is unacceptable he remains silent on it. As well as his sycophants with assess puckered up pleading for jobs. It is bad enough they muzzled the great Bobby Jr. In him, I have huge hope! I trust Bobby Jr. will do some good! The unsafe deadly ineffective vaccines came under POTUS Trump. I want accountability!

Put daddy T and the devasting OWS and Malone et al. mRNA shot on the side, put a pin in it for a moment!

Back to Dr. Wolf’s thesis:

"Did Elon Musk Execute a Digital Coup?" BOOM!!!

I applaud Dr. Wolf bigtime for the bravery here, she has joined me as a MAGA yet down the middle MAGA, we want the best for USA but we are not trying to right wrongs by allowing or turning a blind eye to other wrongs or questionable acts because the people ‘we like’ are doing it…she signals NO WAY, and I share same! Huge respect for her!

On the money! Who will have access to the data he is mining? Will it be POTUS Trump’s property that he would not and MUST not normally have? Nor Musk…

"Did Elon Musk Execute a Digital Coup?"

Brilliant insight by Wolf and I share, please support…

Start Wolf here:

‘"While President Trump’s base cheers on every report of USAID corruption and overreach, Dr. Wolf warns that these headlines, though compelling, might distract from a serious problem.

Drawing on her experience as a tech CEO and political analyst, Dr. Wolf explains what is at stake—ranging from conflicts of interest involving Musk and Tom Krause, CEO of Citrix, to the ease with which valuable, protected data could be machine-read and exported to third parties. She also highlights the potential breaches of security surrounding critical government IP and software, as well as the fact that Musk and his team (along with their associates) now have a snapshot of tax records, contracts, and payments belonging to their competitors.

We can root out corruption while still protecting the cybersecurity of the world's most valuable dataset.”

