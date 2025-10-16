That is what the announcement was mean to portray, that it was ok so go take more mRNA shots. It is ok, the POTUS just doubled up and even took the worthless OAS garbage flu shots that can NEVER EVER work or confer any protection to the upper respiratory tract. So he is the leader and best informed so follow him. And do not mind the evidence it is and has been deadly. Forget that. Does not matter…

Let me preface this thesis by reminding you, I do support POTUS Trump and do see good in him and he represents the best option for USA. The COVID OWS response was a complete disaster (did not work and harmed) and continues to be especially any aspect of the Malone Sahin Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine.

One big corrupt Ponzi slush fund kick-back QUID PRO QUO enrichment scheme…this thing called US congressional house and Senate. Corrupt bastards, the whole lot. save a few. A band of high-crime bandits. Thieves. Using government contracts to enrich with congressional BAG-MEN…All we do at election time is play musical chairs and re-arrange them, the bandits…same horses, just different saddles.

It is very clear now (COVID helped clarify this) that the Phamaceutical-industrial complex and the military-industrial complex is tow in the same…both are the same entity. I mean, realistically, you cannot run a clandestine or otherwise biological weapons program and research without having a simultaneous vaccine arm to inoculate yourself against the deadly pathogen (s) you are mocking around with without the proper safety in place. Moreover, we are seeing that in this America, everything is for sale. In our face. They just do not care.

John Leake joins me in dismay. Leake is cutting against the corrupted grain, and I applaud him, bravery.

Moreover, Leake is doubly concerned and I stand with him, and ask the question, that by giving Tomahawks to Ukraine, that could or could not be nuclear tipped, armed, would Putin be well-positioned to think his nation is and could be under NATO etc. nuclear threat? How insane is this now…I mean very batshit crazy!

Well done, John, hat-tip for you for you are basically saying that we the American people are defenseless against the interests of what is fastly becoming a fascist USA…where big Pharma with the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales is running the health system and policy even when the body of evidence is that the mRNA vaccine is deadly. How could the WH and Trump’s physician tell us he took another COVID booster? cui bono? what was the value added except for vaccine makers to cash in and the American people to be harmed??? how come? who looks out for Americans then?

How could RFK Jr. (Bobby Jr.) as head of HHS remain silent when we CREATED him and gave him money to defend us against the mRNA vaccine? has RFK Jr. sold out? Does the Outlaw have RFK Jr.’s testicles completely in her hands? How could dufus Makary and he is a clear FDA head dufus, remain silent? what did you get the FDA job? you have done NOTHING. worthless in that post. what other evidence does this clown need? What about Bhattacharya? why the silence? was it just about a job? you Oz? Mr. ‘Chip under your skin’ for all Americans? or you Prasad? you people are just shameful baseless people, pimped the Freedom Movement for years taking donor money when you were no different than those harming the nation e.g. pharma. you straddled the fence and played a game, learning form the con man fraud Malone, top dog fraudster, top grifter…but it is now clear. your interests rests in you, your pocket, your salary. you could not give a shit about Americans.

Start Leake here and support him, great work:

‘In the last few weeks, President Trump has:

1). Hosted Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the White House and thanked him.

2). Declared that he received a COVID-19 booster shot.

3). Encouraged Ukraine to keep fighting the Russians, and offered to sell NATO all the weapons it wants for the fight. Given that the U.S. is by far the largest member of NATO, with by far the most command and control of the organization, this can only be viewed by Russia as further U.S. escalation.

4). Declared that he is contemplating giving Tomahawk long range missiles to Ukraine. Given that Russia cannot ascertain if an incoming Tomahawk is armed with a conventional or nuclear warhead, it can only perceive such a decision is going a major step up the escalation ladder towards tactical and strategic nukes.’

