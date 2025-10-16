Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jackie Geritz
4m

There is a push back... https://open.substack.com/pub/jamesroguski/p/revoke-the-biologics-licenses-for?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1lwsyk

richard noakes
11m

Trump goes where the money is and who pays him the most and since he has taken the Covid vaccines and boosters, he is telling you they are safe and as you follow him and what he does, so strongly, you should take them too, after all, isn't that the point of him taking them - for you to follow in his footsteps, like you do everything else?

