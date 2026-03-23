Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
11m

there is no sane universe in which this bombing was 'the right thing for USA' to engage in or endorse...none! not now, not with NO imminent threat.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture