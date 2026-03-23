he knows there is no win here, for anyone, and each day this goes on, dooms 2026 mid-terms. Yet his cabinet walk around asses prostrated up in the air and afraid to tell him NO…key advisors are afraid to oppose him or tell him NO! how come NONE of these advisors, none in his cabinet told him ‘Sir, are you fucking crazy? join that? No Sir, No! do you understand the Hormuz? this would damage our near century long alliances Sir! this would create an unnecessary crisis that we do not need at this time! this is like cutting off your own dick when you have no reason to Sir!’ Do not just tell the man about his options, tell him which are good and which are bad!

his muted YES SIR cabinet shows NO pushback and thus he feels emboldened, unchecked, unbridled, and their silence and seeming balls cupping of POTUS is destroying his presidency for he needs solid advice and he does not get it! they are harming the nation as all they think about is fame and money so do not want to lose their job…but he needs proper counsel…they just sit there muted as bobble heads in meetings and nod, well, except when not trying to steal taxpayer money setting up Mile-high DHS fuck clubs re Noem and Lewandowski etc. Republicans can be wiped out, to veto proof majority by Democrats if this insanely stupid and reckless and painful bombing etc. does not end now! The guardrails needed by his core team are not there and he is acting and we the public can appreciate there are no checks on him or no proper guidance. I applaud him today for his seeming de-escalation today and a right step. He needs to declare a victory and end this today! State that degrading Iran’s military was his end point and declare victory. Negotiate a peace deal. Iran must never have a nuclear weapon if the aim is to use it on other nations. Though we should be the last to speak after we used it twice on innocent Japanese people.

Thank you POTUS Trump for taking the temperature down today! Now end it fully! Be the leader Statesman now! Let me be frank, it is Iran rag-dolling the great USA and Israel now. Trump needs to take USA out of this situation now!

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