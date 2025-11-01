who is the real scum in the photo above flanking the queen? you needed 40 hoes in 4 days my brother? Can someone get the brother a 3 episode back-to-back session of The View, 3 episodes can make a man suicidal, I am told, Tiger stopped at 2, but he may need this to calm his sexual deviancy…3 episodes of The View…

Back to thesis at hand and RFK Jr.:

being rag-dolled by other nations and the enemy within and these types of people and advisors who have influence but are just bobbleheads and silent, just washing and stroking each other’s nuts whole day, doing lots of NOTHING…agreeing on any and everything and not doing the right things for the American people! how come the Malone Bourla Pfizer Moncef Perna Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine is still on US market? what else do the inept clueless ding-a-lings at FDA and NIH and CDC etc. need to see? what OTHER evidence of its non-sterilizing ability (the mRNA vaccine) and its deadliness? what? these people are doing NOTHING to help us shake the anger in us from what was done to us in the fraud fake COVID non-pandemic and that ineffective failed deadly mRNA vaccine. we want to be set free from the harms, the hurts, not only to adults but to our children with the punishing lockdowns, but all these morons do is pose. talk in circles. show me, anybody, what has changed? NOTHING. all you say is 5-F chess and ‘it takes time’…that’s hogwash and you know it. same bullshit presser these eggheads did on Tylenol and autism as if that was our greatest issue in USA health, was one not way overdue on Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine and the harms? do I have make it that simple for you? these people had my respect prior, I supported them, I liked them, today, I have no respect for them…sell outs….they are pure idiots and placeholders and inept people who are doing a great disservice to USA…there are better people in USA, scientists, smart people, smarter than them who would ACTUALLY work to fix the health system and not be duplicitous and lie and only seek your donor money, and help rid us of the mRNA vaccine…it is clear their job is to expand it and more of it. I do not mean people like the MEANS who are also seeking to capitalize on the government. lack the depth and breadth but getting plum positions …ugh!!! Gosh, it is so transparent and obvious. where do these leaches come from?

Means as Surgeon General? Come on, how laughable. Only outdone by Malone on ACIP. ha ha ha ha

This crew is damaging a good, a great POTUS, our great Trump, a POTUS who gave them a shot. Under-serving him. Subversive IMO, damaging him. Theirs is the counsel he did not need. It smacks of Term one with Fauci and Redfield and Birx and Hahn etc. Inept conspirators.

‘Rash of student suicides push Las Vegas schools to partially reopen

Paul Sacca

January 24, 2021’

and it is across the cabinet and even the Republicans in congress and Senate, spineless de-balled eunuch people…they cannot grasp that Trump wants not only ‘yes men’ around him but people who can be strong against him and guide him truthfully…he needs honest trust-worthy counsel…not bobble-heads…not yes-men!

come on blockheads, help POTUS Trump! guide him, show him, be hard with him, lead, chastise him even, he needs it, help him make BEST decisions, do not just agree and tell him what he wants to hear, NO, be willing to go against him, cut against the grain, lose your job even! You are actually subverting him and harming him by your silence and bobblehead role, and we want his success! The USA is harmed by extension when he stumbles.

